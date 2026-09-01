Everything To Know About New Cleveland Charge Acquisition Kadary Richmond

It took a bit of time but the Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a worthy off-season after essentially accomplishing their goal of upgrading at the wing position, while retaining James Harden. They were busy working the phones all season.

As it turns out, the movement hasn't been exclusive to the pro-level team as Cleveland's G-League Affiliate, the Cleveland Charge have had some movement of their own.

In a 4-team move that sent wing Malaki Branham to the Osceola Magic (Orlando's G-League affiliate), the Charge received Capital City Go-Go (Washington's G-League affiliate) Guard Kadary Richmond. The team also received a 1st round selection in the upcoming 2027 NBA G-League Draft from College Park.

Richmond appeared in 3 games this season with the Wizards, posting averages of 8.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists, and 2.7 Steals in roughly 22.3 minutes per game. He completed 62.5% (10/16) of his field goal attempts including 50.0% from long distance. It was an extremely small sample size but Richmond looked pretty capable in his time on the court, though it was clear that he was very much a developmental project.

He spent the bulk of his time suiting up for the Go-Go where he stood out due to his versatility. The 6-6 guard put up averages of 13.0 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, and 6.2 Assists, and 1.4 Steals, while shooting 50.2% from the floor, including 36.5% from 3PT range.

The St. John's product often utilized his size and handle to will himself to the rim. He doesn't possess the quickest first step or elite athleticism but his craftiness and creativity with the ball in his hands allow him to generate rim pressure. His size and feel for the game allow him to comfortably wheel and deal from out of the pick-and-roll and when driving the basketball.

On the opposite end of the floor, Richmond has shown the ability to disrupt. He knows how to leverage his 6'9" 1/2 wingspan along with great anticipatory skills to create chaos on the less glamorous end. He is almost always a threat to jump passing lanes, rack up steals and force turnovers.

In his limited NBA action, he registered a passing lane defense grade of A+, placing within the 99th percentile as well as the 92nd percentile in pick pocket rating. You can definitely see the potential for two-way contributor in there somewhere. The rebounding is also another plus as Richmond isn't afraid to get his hands dirty and will fight for loose boards. He ended the G-League regular season with a very impressive defensive rebounding rate of 16.1%.

Richmond is obviously still a work in progress though with his outside shot needing the most attention. He shot a fairly respectable average (36.5%) with the Go-Go in 2025-26, but the volume at 2.6 attempts per game leaves a bit to be desired. If he can up that volume while remaining semi-reliable from range, the Charge might have just landed a piece that could eventually see time with the pro-level team in that of the Cavaliers.

It wouldn't be unheard for a Charge acquisition to eventually earn a shot via a two-way contract. In fact, this was the path that Cleveland took with current two-way Riley Minix. Time will tell if Richmond eventually earns a call-up.