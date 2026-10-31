Everything to Know About the Cavaliers Game Agains the Milwaukee Bucks Tonight

How are the Cavs at home and the Cavs on the road such different teams? At home, they are so dominant and take over games. They also find themselves down in games having to play back. On the road they go up big and blow it.

Up 15 early in Atlanta, many mistakes were made that ended in a Cavs loss. Now they need a win to avoid a .500 record.

MIlwaukee Bucks

To learn about this current Bucks team, you have to know what the Miami Heat gave up in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. In that trade, Miami traded Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jacquez, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Wisoncsin native Tyler Herro.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

Milwaukee is not expected to have a playoff season. After the trade, the Bucks are looking at a rebuilding year where they can stock up on high end talent and currently sit at a 1-4 record on the year.

Leading the team in scoring is Tyler Herro, who is averaging 23.4 a game. Behind him is Jaime Jacquez Jr., who is averaging 18 points a game. The former Heat players are the three top scorers for the team.

Kel’el Ware is one of the leading forces in a team that has them top three in rebounds as a team, which is one of the Cavs biggest inconsistencies this season.

Defense is one of their larger problems, as they give up an average of 125 points a game which has them amongst the worst in the league.

They score a lot of points to keep games competitive, but similar to the Wizards game, if they can get switches where Tyler Herro is the primary defender they can get easier buckets.

This is an important game for Cleveland to get momentum as they are approaching a tough part of the schedule with them facing some of the best teams in the NBA in the month of November.

Where to catch the Cavs at Bucks game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Bucks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -10.5

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: Sam Merrill 5+ threes +340

Cavaliers 125, Bucks 115: Despite these guys not being great on the road to start this season, they need a lot of momentum. After this game they played two games against OKC and then a Philadelphia rematch and the Knicks after that. Getting this win will do some good for confidence.

This is a great opportunity for many of the team's high offense guards like Donovan Mitchell and rookie Meleek Thomas to really have a great Halloween night. If Thomas returns from his injury he will be a major force off the bench after the injury to Jaylon Tyson.

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