Three Things The Cavs Must Improve On To Ensure Win Vs Bucks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. This is not just another game on the schedule. It is certainly being marked as one of the team’s easiest games so far, but that would be incorrect.

All 30 teams in the league have some sort of firepower. And while these guys have started just 1-4, they have regularly been competitive. The new Miami Heat additions have all had their impacts at various points through the five games.

The Cavs can’t just roll over here and get a win. There are three things they are going to have to ensure to leave Fiserv Forum with the victory.

1) The Guards Need To Get It Together

Donovan Mitchell has been all over the place to begin the season. The numbers aren’t too bad, with 24-6-5 averages on 47% FG and the same 3PT% as 2025-26. But, that’s not the whole picture.

Whether there is actual beef or not, he and Mario Hezonja have now sort of taken shots from each other twice in the span of 10 days. Mitchell’s turnovers are up to a career-high 3.4 while his assists are at 4.6. Not a healthy ratio at all. He has to involve his teammates, and in clutch situations and fourth-quarter moments, show a willingness to pass the ball.

As for James Harden, he has not been moving great. He delivered clutch buckets against Minnesota, but this is a far-cry from what was expected.

Harden was under 20 points in each of the first four games. He is shooting 36% from the floor and 31% from 3PT. He is averaging his lowest assist total since 2013-14, while that FG% right now is the worst he has ever had.

James Harden vs. Atlanta Hawks 10/29/2026



24 PTS | 7-14 FG | L 111-114 pic.twitter.com/9yckEZfveJ — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) October 30, 2026

It’s a long season, but the Cavs need these two guys. It has to be better.

2) Get The Big Men Involved

It seems to be the same trope over and over. Cleveland hasn’t been able to consistently involve Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley for a full game. They combined for just 17 shots against Atlanta, despite having a serious size advantage. That should not be happening.

Kenny Atkinson has called this out. But as the coach, it’s on him to make it actually happen. The Cavs have seemed to prefer a more perimeter-oriented attack, with James Harden and (primarily) Donovan Mitchell pulling from the outside and driving in on his own.

This has to be fixed. Why play two bigs if they won’t get the rock? Allen is averaging his lowest PPG in six years, and has only gotten 10 shots up once. As for Mobley, he has not yet gotten more than 13 shots in a single contest. It hit a peak last time out when he only grabbed eight.

The good news from Mobley is that he had three straight double-digit rebound games prior to Atlanta. But then he only got four. It’s pretty surprising to see this team is #7 in the league in grabbing boards. Because it feels like a bigger problem.

Anyway, just get them involved. The Bucks are a pretty small bunch around Myles Turner, and then Kel’el Ware on the second unit. Rebound the basketball.

3) Play A Complete Game

Chances are, this Bucks team is going to come out firing. They will hit a lull, then get hot again. It’s not on the Cavs to not allow any points. But they have to defend like they want it. It’s been a disjointed offense at times, but with Tyler Herro and Ryan Rollins leading, they do have plenty of shot-making. AJ Green has destroyed these guys before, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. did the same when he was in Miami.

Cleveland needs to defend for 48 minutes. With Jaylon Tyson out, they will need more from Peyton Watson after Thursday’s dud. Meleek Thomas has to come back and make it happen. There are definitely some recipes to be followed here.

Defense throughout and actual ball movement might be ideal. If Mario Hezonja is open in the corner, it might be ideal if the rock actually lands with him.

Let’s talk about this whole Donovan Mitchell-Mario Hezonja thing. pic.twitter.com/SXpc3dxTCO — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 30, 2026

Donovan Mitchell can set the record straight with a quality performance to close out October.

Let’s see it.