Everything You Need to Know About the Cavs Preseason Finale Against Orlando

It is time for the preseason finale for the Cleveland Cavaliers and for the final game before the regular season there are some stories to look out for.

James Haden played in the second game and already looks ready for the season. He had a great game where he put up 24 on an efficient night of basketball.

With a full offseason to build a relationship with this team was an important part of this team's progression. He might be going back to those moments where takes over a game and makes the game easier.

Solidifying rotations for the bench and specifically for the three guys battling for the backup point guard minutes. Craig Porter Jr. looks to be the favorite right now after solid performances and praise from Kenny Atkinson because of his ability to fit into lineups.

Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor kind of fell behind and going into the season Proctor seemed the likely player to solve that backup point guard issue and he could still make it into the rotation alongside Porter. Thomas is confident on the court, but now it is about execution.

Mario Hezonja is going to be making a return to the team that drafted him as the team is traveling to Orlando for the game tonight. He has been one of the biggest surprises to the team in the preseason.

His time away from basketball, he grew and got bigger and now has an important veteran role off the bench this season. Maybe tonight he comes out and has a big night against his former team.

Where to catch the Cavs at Magic preseason finale?

Channel: Peacock, NBCSN, or DAZN

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineup Prediction

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Peyton Watson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Odds and Game Predictions

Odds: Cavs -1.5

O/U: 228.5

Cavaliers 125 , Magic 110: Some recent buzz has come around with Evan Mobley’s role this season. It looks to be that the team wants him to have a similar playing style to Kevin Garnett. Doing this would require some major changes to Mobley’s jump shot as it is much slower compared to KG.

It could happen, being used as a pull up mid range shooter and post player could be the role he was meant for.

Atkinson said the regulars would have even more minutes tonight as they are ramping up to the season. That is a good decision and makes sure the momentum is there for the team early on.

After realizing rebounding was a major concern, the team did improve upon their bad performance against Boston and outrebounded Orlando in their first matchup, but just barely.

Hezonja looks to be a great candidate to help resolve the issue with his size.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER