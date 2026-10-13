3 Storylines I’m Watching For In Cavs Preseason Finale

The Cavaliers will finish up their three-game preseason slate with another battle against the Orlando Magic tonight. This may be a nice opportunity to empty the bench and get a look at most of the players they will have on the Charge.

The starters all got some looks together, showing a bit of the promise they have. And as they prepare to close the door on the practice games, there is still plenty to be watching for.

Here are three storylines I’m keeping an eye on for Cleveland’s preseason finale.

Bench Guys Trying To Secure Rotation Spots

Not that I believe one extra preseason game could just change the mind of Kenny Atkinson, but there is plenty up for grabs. The Cavs players who have looked sharp and are primed for key spots outside of Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson will have one more chance to pitch their case. That’s exactly what they’ll be trying to do.

Thomas Bryant has had the edge over Nae’Qwon Tomlin, who has been out with back soreness. Dropping twelve points in seven minutes, the big man hit a pair of threes and looked solid against the backups of the Magic. It marked the second straight time he looked more than serviceable off the bench.

Of course, the backup PG battle has been ongoing. Meleek Thomas still has a chance to play on opening night, as his positional versatility has been on display. 11 deflections in his first game played and five steals over two make him invaluable on that end. Consider the shot-confidence he possesses as a rookie, and it may be hard to keep him out.

And of course Mario Hezonja, who was one of the leaders in game two, will look to impress one more time in his return to the NBA. #33 is poised to play a big role, so perhaps one more to show what he can provide.

A Quick Look At The Starting Five

It’s far from set that this happens, but it would be good to see one more stretch from the Cavs starting five. Seeing James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen get one more stretch together would be ideal. Just to see what could be different from the last time they played these guys a few days ago.

It will be a strong group in the regular season, but the more minutes they can log together beforehand, the better. Especially for Peyton Watson, who has excelled defensively, but only hit 5 of 15 shots during his minutes on the floor thus far.

Some Minutes For The G-Leaguers

This could mark the last time in uniform for a lot of players. It is pretty much a guarantee that all the training camp contract signees will be waived sometime between tomorrow and opening night on the 22nd. The team cannot carry any more guys into the season, so after securing the rights, they’ll be let go.

For players like Noam Yaacov and Jaxson Robinson, it may be nice to see them with the big league club. Perhaps 10-day signees or two-way adds later on in the season. Rashaun Agee logged time in game one, but was a DNP last time out. One more look for him before he takes on the G-League could be nice.

Zack Austin hasn’t had much of a look, so seeing him get some run might be worth keeping an eye on. Ernest Udeh Jr. logged time in each game, and he and Tristan Enaruna have made the most of their opps.

As current two-way contract signees, they’ll be able to between the Charge and Cavs.

All in all, I would like these guys to play so before seeing the G-League team start on Nov. 10, we can get a better idea of what to be watching out for.