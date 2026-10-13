3 Cavaliers Who Could Solidify Their Spot in the Rotation in Final Preseason Game

The Cavaliers will play their final preseason game on Oct. 13 against the Orlando Magic, and while this game may not mean a lot to people, it could mean a lot for a few Cavaliers who are still fighting for a spot in the regular season rotation.

We all know who the starting five will probably be for the Cavs, and even some returners on the bench are a lock to have their minutes back this season. The key that is left for head coach Kenny Atkinson is filling out the rest of the rotation after that.

These three guys have an opportunity to earn their spot in the rotation in the final preseason matchup.

1. Craig Porter Jr.

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. (9) shoots in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backup point guard spot is something that the Cavs have been searching for the past few seasons. They still have not found someone to fill that spot long-term.

This is where Craig Porter Jr. comes into the picture.

Porter has been with the Cavaliers since 2023; he signed a two-way contract after going undrafted out of Wichita State. He has struggled to earn minutes since being fully signed to the roster.

That could end after they face the Magic. He knows the system; it feels like it should be his spot to have now that it is up for grabs.

He is gritty on the defensive end and already had himself a ten assist game in preseason game number one against the Celtics. He fits perfectly with what the Cavs are looking for from that backup point guard spot.

2. Mario Hezonja

Oct 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja (33) drives to the basket during the second half of a preseason game against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Mario Hezonja has looked really good in the first two preseason games, but it still does not feel like he has fully earned himself a spot in the rotation yet. With the new addition of Peyton Watson plus returners on the wing like Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Hezonja has a lot of work to do to fit into that wing rotation.

He really showed out in the first matchup against the Magic in the preseason, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

He has also talked about the adjustment of coming back to the United States to play basketball again. It has definitely looked like he is still adjusting, but he still has one more preseason game to show Atkinson and the Cavaliers organization that he was worth taking a shot on.

3. Tyrese Proctor

Oct 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) goes to the basket during the second half of a preseason game against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mentioned earlier that with Porter, the backup point guard spot is up for grabs; Tyrese Proctor is another guy in the running for that position.

The Cavs were very high on him when they picked him in the second round of the 2025 draft. He showed a lot of promise at Duke and has shown some really good flashes in his very limited minutes during his rookie season.

This year could really be his chance to shine for the Cavs with more minutes.

He will be fighting with Porter and rookie Meleek Thomas, who has really impressed in the preseason for that spot, but even if he doesn't win that spot fully he can earn himself more minutes this season.

Oct 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson stands on the sideline during the first half of a preseason game against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final preseason game is more important than a lot of people think, these three guys have one more game to truly earn their spot in Atkinson's regular season rotation for the Cavs.