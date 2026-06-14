Former Cavs Coach Ty Lue Tells Wild Story of How He Landed in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first championship in 2016, and that win is still talked about to this day. The 3-1 comeback was historic, and the so-called "Cleveland Curse" was broken.

Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors that year, and Tyronn Lue was the team's head coach. He won a championship right away, as he took on the role midway through the season. David Blatt was Cleveland's coach, and Lue was a part of his staff.

Blatt was fired despite Cleveland's 30-11 start, and later on, their new head coach made history.

Before joining the Cavs, Lue had a wealth of experience. He was an assistant coach under Doc Rivers, and that time was spent with the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Recently, Lue talked about his journey, and when Blatt took the Cavs' job, Cleveland had something else in mind. The franchise wanted Lue to be its associate head coach. The Cavaliers extended a million-dollar offer, but the Clippers assistant wanted to stay loyal to Rivers.

Lue Comes To Cleveland

While Lue declined, the Cavaliers were still interested. The offer continued to climb, and eventually, the number rose to $2.2 million. Lue accepted, and as the old saying goes, the rest is history.

In his career, Lue has won three championships. He won two as a player in 2000 and 2001, and he won one as Cleveland's coach. Since the 2016 win, the experienced coach returned to Los Angeles. He was an assistant once again, and when Rivers left, he took his mentor's role. Since then, the Clippers have made the playoffs four times in the past few seasons.

Cleveland's championship was special, and Lue contributed to that success. While being under Rivers worked out, the decision to come to Cleveland paid off. The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals three times under Lue, and before that, they made the Finals in Blatt's first season.

All of those playoff runs led to matchups against the Warriors. Golden State won three championships, but Cleveland came out on top during an excellent run.

The Cavaliers/Warriors matchups have a place in history, and some would say it was one of the last true rivalries. Lue coached the team to victory, and he added to his legacy in the process. Now, Cleveland is trying to add another championship to its history, and 2025 Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson is trying to get his team to that point.