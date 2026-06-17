Former Cavs Player J.R. Smith Says Cavs Haven’t Invited Him Back Despite Championship

J.R. Smith had a successful NBA career. He started his journey with the New Orleans Hornets, and he played for a few teams before suiting up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith accomplished something special in his time in Cleveland, as he was a member of the 2016 championship team. That year, the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors. That was the franchise's first championship, and Smith and his teammates had to fight for it.

Since that win, that year's roster holds a special place in the heart of Cleveland fans. Smith played a role in that success, and before he came to Cleveland, he played for the New York Knicks. The Cavaliers acquired both him and Iman Shumpert in a three-team trade, and both players contributed to the victory.

In their first season with the team, the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals. However, they lost to the Warriors. Then, the team bounced back with its historic win that broke the "Cleveland Curse."

Fast forward to today, and a new champion was recently crowned. The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in a five-game series, and they won the franchise's first championship since 1973. Throughout that run, New York legends like Patrick Ewing and Walt "Clyde" Frazier were supporting the team. Those legends and more witnessed their team make history, and it was a feel-good moment for all involved.

Smith, who won two championships in his career, was recently a guest on The Pivot Podcast, and he discussed legends and how they are treated. He credited the Knicks for how they treat former players.

"The Knicks do the best job by far. I won a whole chip in Cleveland, they haven’t invited me back once, and it’s been 10 years." Smith said.

The two-time champion pointed to the importance of taking care of players, and despite a "legend walking around the city," some players may resort to selling championship rings due to struggles. He mentioned that while some people are not good with their money, teams can do more to help.

"You got a jersey in the rafters, they name stuff after you… that, to me, I just think that’s crazy. I don’t understand why that’s not more of a thing." The champion said.

Smith is a part of Cavaliers history, and he celebrated that legacy with some of his teammates. Then, in due time, he and his teammates could be honored by the franchise.