Winners and Losers From Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 Loss Against Detroit Pistons

Friday night possessed a huge opportunity for the Cavaliers to close out the Detroit Pistons and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018. On the contrary, for Detroit, it was a do-or-die game for their young group of up-and-comers.

The first half was very back and forth, with Cleveland grabbing a lead early in the first quarter, 23-17. Detroit went on a 10-2 to close the quarter, though, grabbing back a two-point lead. The Pistons mostly maintained their lead, but Cleveland was able to rally back before half to make it a three-point lead.

Detroit dominated the second half, as they outscored Cleveland by 18 points. The Pistons would go on to win Game 6, 115-94.

Winner: Jarrett Allen

In what might be the lone bright spot for the Cavaliers, Allen played a great game in the middle. He finished 5-6 from the floor for 13 points, out of his eight rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Allen also added a block and a steal in 30 minutes.

If Cleveland wants to win a pivotal Game 7 in Detroit, they will need to get him more looks on the block and around the rim.

Loser: James Harden

The unfortunate label of Harden not being good in close-out games stuck on him tonight. While he did not shoot the ball bad for most of the game (6-13 for the game), his turnovers again killed the Cavs. He had eight total giveaways, and Detroit scored 28 points off of the 20 turnovers that Cleveland had.

Game 7 will give Harden an ultimate opportunity to reverse the narrative of underperforming in close-out games; his inability to take care of the ball (5.0 TO’s per game in the playoffs), will have to improve to advance to the conference finals.

Winner: Detroit’s Bench

The Pistons’ bench outscored the Cavs’ bench 48-19, led by Paul Reed and Duncan Robinson who combined for 31 points and 11-16 shooting. They also got contributions from Caris LeVert and Marcus Sasser, who both shot the ball well.

Apart from Sam Merrill, Cleveland did not get much input from the reserves.

Loser: Cavs Home Playoff Success

Coming into this game Cleveland had been 6-0 at home in these playoffs and dominating second halves of those games. Detroit flipped that script today, and will now get to host Game 7 on Sunday.

Game 5 was an outlier, too, as Cleveland was able to get over the hump of winning on the road. Now we’ll really get to see if they conquered that summit.