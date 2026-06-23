Giannis Trade Just Opened the Door for Cavaliers To Pursue Jaylen Brown

When one door closes, another one opens.

That’s the case for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who missed out entirely on the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Ironically, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam was a driving force behind Milwaukee’s decision to trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat instead of the Boston Celtics, who offered two first-round picks and superstar forward Jaylen Brown.

As a result of Boston’s willingness to include Brown in a trade offer, the Celtics could be forced to move on from their superstar in the fallout of missing out on Antetokounmpo. And that could be music to Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman’s ears.

The Cavs were never seriously in on Antetokounmpo for a few reasons.

To start, Altman has maintained that the Cavaliers are committed to Evan Mobley’s development while the organization tries to win their second NBA championship. A trade for Antetokounmpo would’ve needed to include Mobley, which could’ve been a non-starter for the Cavaliers.

Additionally, Antetokounmpo might not feel too warm and fuzzy about the status of Cleveland’s roster. Reports indicate that he wouldn’t have been willing to sign an extension with the Cavaliers. Renting 31-year-old Antetokounmpo and mortgaging Mobley to do so would make very little sense for the Cavs.

But Brown could be a target that makes more sense for the Cavaliers.

He's two years younger than Antetokounmpo and doesn’t have the same injury concerns. Brown proved during the 2025 season that he could be the difference maker on a contending team in the Eastern Conference, keeping the Celtics afloat as a top seed without Jayson Tatum.

The Cavaliers also have a dire need for an athletic wing. During the postseason, the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks all took turns exploiting how weak the Cavs are at small forward. Dean Wade and Max Strus can’t cut it alone going into next season. It’s a league built on athletic, scoring wings that can play defense, and Cleveland just isn’t good enough in that department.

Altman has remained committed to Cleveland’s core. But at the NBA trade deadline, he showed willingness to make some changes when the Cavaliers sent Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden. It was a move that proved the Cavaliers weren’t accepting the status quo.

Even though a door closed for the Cavaliers to improve when they watched the Heat acquire Antetokounmpo, another one could’ve opened if Altman believes Brown could improve their chances to win a title in 2027.