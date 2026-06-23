Miami Heat Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo Highlights Urgency for Cleveland Cavs

The Miami Heat finally made the trade we were all waiting for, as they acquired former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo along with Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, including No. 13 in Tuesday's NBA Draft, a second rounder, and a pick swap.

While this package does not include the Cleveland Cavaliers at the moment (the trade won't be official until July 6th, so there could be more moving pieces), this does affect the Cavs in a few ways. The Heat, at the moment, are not a better team than the Cavs, and still have more work to do, but they now should certainly be on the radar of the rest of the Eastern Conference.

The Giannis-Bam Adebayo Combo:

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The double-big combination has become a big part of the Eastern Conference. Not just for the Cavs with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but also with the New York Knicks using players together like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

The Heat still have a lot of work to do to build their roster, and, at the moment the Cavaliers are still the better roster. Though the Heat definitely just got better defensively by putting Giannis and Adebayo together. These two together can now match the Cavs bigs of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Offensively, the Heat frontcourt can also cause problems for the Cavaliers if of course Giannis's injury issues we've seen the past few years don't rear their head through his time in south beach.

Those two along with Andrew Wiggins make the Heat a long team, similar to Cleveland, but their guard play still needs a big step up for Miami to get into the higher level of the East with Cleveland, the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons and more.

How the Milwaukee Bucks return effects the Cavaliers:

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Realistically, the Bucks are looking to beginning a rebuild. While it is great for them they were able to get a player like Tyler Herro who has played in two NBA Finals, and has a Sixth-Man award under his belt, the Bucks know they aren't anywhere close to the Eastern Conference competitors.

This is a nice haul for Milwaukee along with bringing in Taylor Jenkins from the Memphis Grizzlies to be their new Head Coach. But, this is a youth movement for Milwaukee. The Bucks will look to lean into their player development to help build the Bucks into a contender.

The Cavaliers urgency just went up for the 2026-27 season:

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) huddles around teammates during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

If the Cleveland Cavaliers do intend to build off of their Eastern Conference Finals birth in the 2026 season, they know they cannot stand put and fully run it back.

The Cavs will definitely be looking for ways to improve to become a title contender for 2027 and beyond. Now that Miami has picked up one of the NBA's all-time greats and will look to fill out its roster, the Cavs now know they have work to do.

Boston offered Jaylon Brown to the Bucks to try to get Giannis. Could the Cavs try to see what getting Brown would mean? There will always be the LeBron James discussion, which right now looks like he will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Do the Cavaliers have a pitch they can send the King to make one last run together?

We all know that none of this can be done until James Harden's new contract is signed, and the Cavs drop out of the second apron, but now there is even more of an emphasis to improve the roster.