3 Big Lessons Cavaliers Can Learn From 2016 Championship Team

The Cleveland Cavaliers are celebrating the 2016 NBA Championship on Friday.

Key players from the championship-winning team like LeBron James, Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferon and Channing Frye linked up with Matthew Dellavedova and Iman Shumpert following their golf trip to Scotland. Meanwhile, in Northeast Ohio, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin participated in the unveiling of a basketball court outside of Rocket Arena dedicated to the 2016 Cavaliers.

But the current 2026 Cavs could learn a few things from that 2016 squad. Let’s rank the most important lessons.

1. Sacrifice is key

The 2026 NBA Playoffs resulted in the New York Knicks winning the NBA Championship.

A big reason why?

Everybody on the Knicks embraced their role. That same thing was true on the 2016 Cavs.

Kyrie Irving understood that it was LeBron’s team, but he was the perfect sidekick. Arguably nobody sacrificed more than Kevin Love, who went from MVP candidate with the Minnesota Timberwolves to third option behind James and Irving.

“That group sacrificed more than any group of individuals I’ve ever been around,” Griffin said in an exclusive interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network about building the 2016 Cavs.

"That group sacrificed more than any group of individuals I've ever been around." #LetEmKnow



Former Cavs GM David Griffin cites the 2016 Cavs' lack of selfishness as the biggest driver to their title run. pic.twitter.com/iS5F5AANmg — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 6, 2026

The current Cavaliers were assembled in the 11th hour. During the postseason, turnovers from James Harden plagued what this new backcourt featuring Donovan Mitchell could really look like. With an offseason to gel, the Cavaliers should be better positioned in 2026, but everybody accepting their role is pivotal.

2. That LeBron guy sure would help

The Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship because the greatest basketball player of his generation decided that being from Northeast Ohio meant something to him.

Without LeBron deciding to return to Cleveland, there’s a very good chance that we’re still in the midst of a major sports championship drought as a city.

This offseason, the Cavaliers need to pursue LeBron. Even though he’s 10 years older, he averaged 20.9 points per game, six rebounds and seven assists as the third option on the Los Angeles Lakers behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Cleveland appreciates LeBron more than Los Angeles, and that sort of production could be the difference for the Cavaliers.

“He could’ve made almost anybody look good,” Griffin said about LeBron.

The Cavs should have ample shooting with players like Harden, Mitchell, Sam Merrill and Max Strus. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should provide enough of a lob threat. It makes a lot of sense for Cleveland to pursue.

3. Cavs need wings

Even if the Cavs can’t convince LeBron to come back to the Eastern Conference for his farewell tour, the point still remains.

They need to upgrade their wing position.

In 2016, Richard Jefferson played a massive role on the back nine of his career. This Eastern Conference is a lot younger and more athletic, as New York’s OG Ananunoby and Mikal Bridges dominated the Cavaliers.

Cleveland struggled against the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons as well, proving that they need more athletic wings that can shoot, score and play defense. Even though the Cavs really like Dean Wade, and he is a good player, they have to find a better option to start at small forward next season.