How Cavaliers’ Addition of Peyton Watson Will Impact Evan Mobley

While the addition of Peyton Watson is being viewed as a success, it could impact the dynamic already in place in terms of how the Cavaliers utilize Evan Mobley. Now this isn’t necessarily a bad thing but it could change the way the Cavs approach offense from possession to possession. After all, the franchise has been trying to place the ball in Mobley’s hands more throughout the years.

There is no better example of that than the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. With Darius Garland shelved for the first few games of that season, Cleveland asked Mobley to self-create more frequently. Through the Cavs first 16 games of the season, a span of games in which Garland was only available for 3, Mobley posted a usage rate of 23.8%, placing within the 84th percentile. His 73.3 touches per game, during that stretch, were 2nd to only Donovan Mitchell’s 78.9. He was given a larger role and results were mixed.

He put together averages of 18.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists, 1.1 Steals, and 1.5 Blocks, while completing 47.2% of his shots, including 34.8% from 3PT range. He was still trying to adjust to being the 2nd option most nights but there were encouraging signs. For every head scratching turnover (2.7), there were genuine signs of confidence with the ball in his hands.

Still though, Cleveland was challenging him to initiate offense more and it was pretty apparent from his shot frequency rates during this slate. He attempted just 39% of his shots from within 4 feet of the basket which was 37th percentile among bigs. Instead, the bulk of his attempts (33%) were coming from the midrange zone.

When Garland returned, a 20 game sample size, Mobley’s frequencies were more in-line with his career averages. Most notably, his rim field goal attempts. 51% of his overall shot attempts came from that zone. There was another dip in attempts (49%) once Garland was sidelined once more.

Now, compare that to his post-Harden addition frequencies and you can see how the dynamic was constantly shifting last season. His on-ball role was often being scaled up and down.

Unfortunately, Mobley may not truly get the opportunity to handle as frequently as he did with the acquisition of Watson. The former Nugget is coming off a breakout campaign and is poised to continue that ascent after being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Watson is no stranger to being the beneficiary of increased opportunities. After all, a large portion of said breakout came during a 15-game stretch back in January in which Nikola Jokic was only available for 1 game. During that time, Watson compiled averages of 21.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, and 3.0 Assists, while shooting 49.0% from the floor, including 46.2% from range.

What is important here, is the 25.7% usage that these averages came on. He was working with 71.0 touches per game during this stretch. In other words, he was on-ball quite a ton as Denver's 2nd option during this time.

He isn't likely to get anywhere near that level of usage or touches with Cleveland, at least as presently constructed. That said, his addition does mean that Mobley will face even more competition for touches.

Max Strus never averaged more than the 55.1 per game he did during his inaugural season in Cleveland and then floated around the low 40's in the seasons that followed. De'Andre Hunter topped out at 37.3. Dean Wade consistently hovered between 25-30. Isaac Okoro never exceeded 31.4. And Jaylon Tyson, in a breakout season, averaged just 40.6.

Watson represents a possible upgrade over them all. And after being paid handsomely, will likely aspire to have the ball in his hands more. I have little doubt that there will be an adjustment period of sorts for the team to work through.

Does Mobley occupy even more of an off-ball role now? Does Watson play almost exclusively off-ball? Those are questions that will need to answered.

The good news is that both can operate off the rock, in their very own ways but the battle for the title of 3rd option could be an on going war that wages all season long.