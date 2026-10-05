LeBron James Injury Update Shows Grim Alternate Reality for Cavaliers

Every single basketball conversation about the GOAT will feature LeBron James. Whether or not people think it’s he or Michael Jordan, the name still comes up. There’s no debating that much.

Entering his 24th season and turning 42 in December, James is still going. His age is finally starting to catch up to him though, and it’s genuine concern in Philadelphia, where he opted to take his talents for this historic campaign.

There are serious injury concerns, and not only does this hurt Philadelphia, but it shows Cavs fans what may have happened if he had indeed come home, so to speak.

Both angles here carry heavy weight. Let’s start on the Sixers side.

LeBron James To Miss Preseason Opener

The hype was very real at the end of July when LeBron James decided he would be taking his talents to Philadelphia. Despite his age and the insane number of miles on his body, he still commands respect as an All-Star level player. Somebody an offensive system can sort of still be created around.

Now though, he’s on the sideline. After missing the first month of the 2025-26 campaign due to sciatica, now James is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot. That’s while his back still actually remains a serious issue.

The Sixers added Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade this offseason to beef up the wing position, along with James. The expectation was never that their new addition would play 82 games. But already having to monitor Joel Embiid’s health constantly, now they will have to keep an even keener eye on their prized acquisition.

As Philly deals with their LeBron problem, this is a time for the Cavs to officially respond to the situation and how it impacts them.

Dodging A Serious Bullet

Now, if LeBron James actually came back to the Cavs in the summer, everybody in Cleveland would have been thrilled. The chance to try and go out on top in the place it all started, that’s the stuff of legends. Not every player gets to do that. He opted for Philly, and that’s that.

Had James actually come over, and this news were to break just 15 days before the season, it would be a major deal. That would have been their biggest addition, and he’d be the one filling the hole left. If he were to miss all those games, the team would suffer on both ends, and have to scramble right off the bat to make things right.

Max Strus suffered a seemingly serious foot injury in his Clippers preseason debut. Peyton Watson on the other hand is ready to go at SF and looks to be in the best shape of his life. Cleveland swapped the former for the latter.

At the deadline a season ago, the Cavs moved a hobbled Darius Garland, along with a 1st-round pick, to acquire James Harden. They did get older in the process, but got a player without injury issues. Garland still had problems with his toe during the season, while Harden stayed on the floor and helped lead his new team to the ECF.

This is three times in nine months that a player, either on Cleveland or a hopeful to join, is missing significant time with an injury and is causing concern for their team.

A Fortunate Reality

Nobody wants to see LeBron James hurt or on the sideline. He’s still incredible to watch, and the chance to appreciate that greatness won’t last forever. But it’s a fortunate reality in Cleveland, the city that the King didn’t pick to return to.

A healthy Peyton Watson is ready to go. In Philly now, there are some real worries about what this all means. That was the trade-off. Miss out on LeBron James, and get the Nuggets budding star combo forward.

The Cavs don’t have to worry about the situation. They can proceed as they were. Oh what could have been. The excitement of a LeBron return would certainly have been dampered today.