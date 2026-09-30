Dean Wade spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Undrafted out of Kansas State, he found his way onto the 2019-20 team, and by the end of his sophomore season, he was starting to get big minutes, get himself in the opening lineup, and bury some threes.

He proved to be an integral part of the last few seasons thanks to his size on the defensive end. The versatility on the other side of the ball was always present when he was on the floor.

But now that he’s with the Sixers, reunited with former Cavs GM Mike Gansey, he’s operating a bit differently.

Did he perhaps take a subtle jab at Cleveland in his opening pressers at Media Day?

Dean Wade On Why He Joined Sixers

In an interview with 97.5 The Fanatic, Dean Wade made it very clear why he joined the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

… Definitely. I knew why I was coming here. I wanted to compete for a championship…”

From starting 5 to the 2nd unit, was Dean Wade upset? pic.twitter.com/84gkK5MzGN — SB (@Sean_Brace) September 28, 2026

There’s nothing misleading here and no hidden easter eggs. Wade spent a long time in Cleveland and gave what he had. The chance to get paid $39 million was not going to be on the table from his old team, at the time still trying to save money and get under the aprons. Plus, it may solidify the relationship he had with Mike Gansey, being his first signing.

Wade, by the way, was the first addition to the new-look 76ers. He joined before LeBron James. Before Jaylen Brown. Pre KCP, Anfernee Simons, and the others. The first addition for their new regime. So these comments came in under the original assumption that he may be a starter on his new club.

It’s open to interpretation if Wade was sniping his former club and how things are run. They are coming off an ECF berth where they were swept.

The team brought in Peyton Watson to take Wade’s rotation spot, so this may well go down as a win-win.

Projecting Wade’s Role With Sixers

For Dean Wade, he won’t have to wait long to play his former team. Philly’s second game of the year and home opener will actually be against those Cavs. And for Cleveland, that is going to be their first game of the season. Having to face off against the newly-minted #45.

Wade is probably projecting as a sixth man to open the season with plenty of fill-in opportunities available. 42-year-old LeBron James will not play all 82 games. Joel Embiid does not have that track record either. So, he should have no issue averaging 25+ minutes on a nightly basis.

He will take over for Kelly Oubre/Paul George as the top perimeter defender. Along with Jaylen Brown, Wade will be responsible for stopping the opponent’s best players when the game is on the line.

He will close a number of contests because of his size and versatility, and should fit right in.

Whether or not his comments, again, mean he doesn’t believe in the Cavs or just wanted to see the grass elsewhere, remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, there’s no bad blood between the teams. And when the Sixers come to Cleveland for the first time, there should be a nice applause for Wade.