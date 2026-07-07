Cleveland Cavaliers Emerge As Top Potential Destination for Free Agent DeMar DeRozan

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in an interesting position at this point in the offseason as they continue to look for ways to build up their roster ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Most of the news surrounding the Cavs to this point since the conclusion of this past season has revolved around a potential reunion with future Hall of Famer LeBron James. A decent portion of Cavs talk also includes the future of current face of the franchise Donovan Mitchell.

At least one of those two topics has found some relief, as Mitchell agreed to a four-year contract extension with Cleveland Tuesday morning. Still, the Cavs have been exuding their efforts to bring LeBron back home for a third stint, but this new report potentially feeds into that scenario.

There are new reports that free agent guard DeMar DeRozan could be a target for the Cleveland Cavaliers and are apparently one of two teams generating the most talks about landing the six-time All-Star. DeRozan was waived by the Kings on Monday.

The Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have generated the most chatter as potential landing spots for DeMar DeRozan, per @MattGeorgeSAC pic.twitter.com/86SJFJknBa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 7, 2026

If the Cavaliers want to entice ‘The King’ to return to Cleveland, they’ll need to make this team as intriguing as possible. Here’s why signing DeRozan could help in their efforts for a reunion.

DeMar DeRozan could give Cleveland much-needed size and experience in their rotation

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (left) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that DeRozan isn’t quite the player he once was, but even with his slight decline in results, he is still a more than serviceable guard in the NBA.

Experience such as DeRozan’s is difficult to come by in the current landscape of the NBA, but he’s still playing at a level that can be sought after by contending teams in need of a taller guard capable of generating offense.

Standing at 6 foot 6 inches, DeRozan is difficult to look past when he’s on the court. He averaged 18.4 PPG, four assists, and three rebounds this past season with the Sacramento Kings at age 36 and will be 37 years old during this upcoming season.

Not only is he still producing quality numbers at his age, but his availability is another impressive stat by itself. Even on a Kings team that was lost in the western conference, DeRozan still played in 77 games while averaging 31 minutes a game.

DeRozan could give Cleveland immediate relief either off the bench or in a more feasible rotational role, which was something the Cavaliers struggled with at times either in the size category or in production.

Apr 3, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) in the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There may not be a whole lot of basketball left in his future, so why not go out and bring in a veteran like DeRozan, who is still searching for his first NBA title. Not to mention, if the Cavs can also bring back James Harden, that could be a fun team-up for LeBron with two fellow veterans.

DeRozan, LeBron, and Harden have all played together in their careers with Team USA during various Olympics. LeBron has interest in playing with old friends, and this along with the undeniable trio of Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen could be a legit title-contending squad.