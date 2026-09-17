Implications of Cavs Signing Sean McNeil to Exhibit-10 Deal

As training camp draws closer for NBA teams, contracts are continuing to be signed. Both Exhibit-9 and Exhibit-10 deals are not partially guaranteed, and are often used to try and get the G-League rights for players ahead of the year, which usually begins in November.

For the Cavs, they made a move today. Sean McNeil, who has spent the past two campaigns with the Cleveland Charge, was inked to an Exhibit-10 Deal.

Here’s what it means for the team.

3PT Marksman Joins The Club

During a four-year college hoops career split between West Virginia and Ohio State, Sean McNeil splashed plenty of threes. Playing from 2019-2023, he knocked down 214 triples at a nearly 37% clip. This is the sign of a confident shooter that clearly possesses the stroke from deep.

Last season with the Charge, McNeil continued to impress. He averaged 10 points per game while knocking down 42% of his long balls. Playing with some real stars on the floor, he proved himself with his main skill. The team could end up with another two-way opening as well if they opt to part with Riley Minix, so there’s more than a G-League spot up for grabs.

A team can never have enough shooters, and McNeil is going to get plenty of chances to do just that. He’ll be letting the shots fly, and it’ll be fun to see if he gets on the floor with James Harden and/or Donovan Mitchell, so he can can-and-shoot and let it go.

Projecting McNeil’s Cleveland Future

It does remain unlikely, but not impossible, that Sean McNeil lands a roster spot with the Cavs. They have Tristan Enaruna, Riley Minix, and Ernest Udeh Jr. currently signed to two-way deals though guys often get waived from them either post-training camp or even during the regular year.

McNeil has proven himself with the Charge previously, and should have a bit of a larger role this year. The season, again, is about eight weeks ago, so some time will go by before they get going. The two-way guys on the squad get extra playing-time opportunities and nights on the bench as the NBA regular year starts a few weeks before.

McNeil, with his ability to fill it up from downtown, will have the chance to turn some heads. Every team needs shooting, and players like this are always going to have a spot on the floor. He’s very similar to former Clevwland Summer-Leaguer and NBA player Matt Ryan.

Time will tell what the 6 '3 guard will be capable of, but the most likely outcome is that the Exhibit-10 deal leads to a spot on the Charge. It remains, as mentioned, unlikely that he lands on the main roster.