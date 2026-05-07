Jaylon Tyson Thinks Cavaliers Have a Lot To Clean Up Ahead of Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked out of Game 1 knowing they left opportunities on the floor.

That feeling was still fresh when Jaylon Tyson met with reporters the next day. The message was not panic or frustration. It was more about details, energy and the mistakes Cleveland believes are fixable heading into Game 2.

“We got a lot to clean up,” Tyson said. “Score 30 something points off turnovers. But the good thing is it’s all controllable.”

Tyson pointed specifically to Cleveland’s live ball turnovers, which allowed Detroit to get out in transition and build momentum stretches throughout the game.

“It’s really just the live ball turnovers,” Tyson said. “Turnovers are going to happen, it’s a basketball game. Especially with we got guys on the team that have the ball in their hands a lot, right? But it’s the live ball turnovers where it leads to break out transitions.”

Those mistakes quickly snowballed at times in Game 1, especially once the crowd got involved and the Detroit Pistons started pulling away.

“Now you’re getting dudes confidence,” Tyson said. “See one go in, it’s just stuff like that. Now we’re in foul trouble cuz they’re getting and ones.”

Cavs can still beat Pistons in this series

Even with the loss, Tyson made it clear Cleveland still feels confident about where the series stands.

“That we can win a basketball game,” Tyson said when asked what positives the team could carry into Game 2. “We can win this series.”

Another issue Tyson mentioned was Cleveland’s energy level, especially at the beginning and end of quarters. Tyson said those stretches become even more important on the road.

“On the road it’s hard to win,” Tyson said. “But if we can start the games, end the games, then that’s where the game is. Starting and ending the games.”

Cleveland also spent much of Game 1 trying to make life difficult for Cade Cunningham, who finished 6 of 19 from the field. Tyson embraced the challenge defensively and said the key is making Cunningham work for everything.

“He’s a really good player. He’s the head of the snake,” Tyson said. “You just got to be physical. Try to make him take difficult shots.”

Tyson believes his own physicality can help wear Cunningham down over the course of a series.

“My thing is I feel like I can make his job tough,” Tyson said. “I can be physical with him. Try to tire him out. And, you know, try to frustrate him.”

Another major concern for Cleveland moving forward is the status of Sam Merrill, who exited Game 1 early. Tyson said replacing Merrill’s shooting and spacing is not something one player can simply replicate.

“You can’t replace it,” Tyson said. “What Sam brings, right? He’s a key piece to this team. Our best shooter.”

That means Cleveland’s depth may have to answer the call if Merrill is unable to go in Game 2.

“Somebody got to step up for him,” Tyson said. “That’s what’s got to happen.”