Cavs Game 5 Player Grades: Max Strus Shines vs. Pistons in Pivotal Moments

Advantage: Cleveland Cavaliers.

After their 117-113 overtime win at the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the Cavs are now one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the New York Knicks await.

Game 6 takes place in Cleveland on Friday.

But to bag the Cavaliers’ first road success of the postseason, it came with its trials and tribulations. The Pistons led by 15 points in the first half and 103-94 with two-plus minutes left. The Cavs rallied and tied the game at 103-103 on Evan Mobley’s free throws with 45.2 seconds left. Cleveland went on a 13-0 run and held Detroit scoreless for five minutes from late in the fourth quarter to midway through overtime. The Cavs went ahead by seven with 2:39 left in OT on Donovan Mitchell's triple, which sealed Game 5.

“That stretch right there says a lot about our progress - mental performance progress and mental toughness progress,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Who gave the Cavs that mental toughness?

Donovan Mitchell: B-

Mitchell didn’t have the best shooting night, but persevered and kept plugging away. He hit seven points in overtime to guide Cleveland over the line and put one foot in the next round.

However, Mitchell made some careless decisions, which led to him going 7-for-18 from the field and just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. In the end, 21 points, four boards, three assists and a win will do.

James Harden: A

The earlier version of James Harden was a distant memory in Game 5, as he carried the Cavs offense to victory. Sure, there were a few head-scratching turnovers that made you cringe, but his shot-making was one of the only reasons Cleveland stayed competitive.

Six turnovers is still bad, but he balanced that with 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists on a big night for him.

Evan Mobley: A

Maybe a harsh grade, as Evan Mobley had undoubtedly his best game of the series so far. But Mobley got it going late and struggled in the early going against a determined Detroit frontcourt.

His playmaking stood out, but the Cavs needed more from him than just facilitating in the short roll. Once he found his scoring touch and locked back in defensively, Cleveland suddenly looked capable of pulling it out.

The team rode Mobley late in the game, and he delivered. He poured in seven points over the final minutes of regulation to wipe out a nine-point deficit, then took over defensively by disrupting everything Detroit tried to do down the stretch. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

Jarrett Allen: A

Another exemplary showing from Jarrett Allen, who has bullied Detroit’s Jalen Duren all series, and did so again in what was a pivotal Game 5. Solid rim protection, a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double with two rejections chucked in.

Allen has been Cleveland’s impact player in these playoffs. Performances like this one are proof as to why.

Dean Wade: C-

Dean Wade’s defensive quality has been evident in this series, and he has made an impact in getting stops, which benefited the Cavs, especially in Game 5.

Sadly, it hasn’t translated into his offense, which has hit a slump. He hasn’t scored since the second quarter of Game 3. Simply put, the Cavs need more offensive involvement from him.

Max Strus: A+

Without Max Strus playing how he did. Cleveland would be heading for a win-or-go-home Game 6 on Friday. It’s not a debate.

Strus made every winning play. His first-half three-point barrage kept the game within reach, and he carried that momentum into the second half while turning up the defensive pressure on Cade Cunningham. His physicality took a toll on Cade over the course of the game, and by the closing minutes, it proved decisive.

The rest of the bench: F

Maybe a harsh grade, solely for Dennis Schroder, who did his job without being flashy or standing out. But for Jaylon Tayson and Sam Merrill, there isn’t much to say.