Cleveland Cavaliers Want To Keep Donovan Mitchell for the Foreseeable Future

Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman had his postseason media availability session this afternoon and answered a multitude of questions about the roster he built and if he wants to make any urgent changes.

One question thrown Altman's way was about Donovan Mitchell and whether he has a long term future with the Cavaliers.

It does seem that the Cavaliers are invested in keeping Mitchell around for the foreseeable future. seeing as they traded most of their future in the draft to get him.

"He's still playing the best basketball of his career. Donovan is our guy. He loves it here. He's elevated everything about this franchise and this organization. We'll work out those details when it comes time." #Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman on Donovan… pic.twitter.com/LLnLDkDBoG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 29, 2026

Not only does Altman want to keep him around, but Mitchell himself seems to also want to stay in Cleveland. Despite being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals, Mitchell said in his media sessions that he loves this city and they deserve a championship.

He led Cleveland to their first Conference Finals without LeBron James since 1992. It was also his very first chance at an opportunity to go to the NBA Finals in his career. The real question here is whether or not the Cavs should give him that extension.

Extending Donovan Mitchell This Offseason

If Cleveland and Mitchell work out a deal on July 7 when the contract can be finalized it would replace the player option in Donovan Mitchell's contract that he has for the end of next season.

In extending him this year, he would sign a four-year supermax extension worth $272 million and make $68 million annually and potentially make $75 million at 34 years old.

Mitchell wants to be in Cleveland, he has played some of the best basketball of his career since being traded to the team in 2022. He has been All-NBA in three of the four years so far with an All-NBA First Team selection last year.

Cleveland’s front office also made a trade moving away from his 26-year-old teammate Darius Garland for a 36-year-old James Harden in hopes that it gives the team more success.

Mitchell says he cares about this city. Deciding on an extension this season would prove that, because if he waits until next year he leaves the Cavs in an even worse spot.

Waiting Until Next Year

Waiting until next season when he can decline his player option would mean he could sign a five-year, $350 million contract that could include a no trade clause.

This would make things more difficult if Cleveland wanted to try and get more help. They are already tiptoeing the second apron.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes looks to have ended. LeBron James looks unlikely as of right now. Cleveland needs to make this extension happen this year to give them the opportunity to win now.

There are multiple players Cleveland could make a move for now that do not have superstar level contracts and can still make a difference.

Wasting Mitchell’s prime years would be a major mistake.