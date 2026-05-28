2 Realistic Trades Cleveland Cavaliers Can Make This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking at a few ways to enhance their roster this offseason, and here are two possible trades they could make.

Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cavs receive: Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Mobley, Sam Merrill, 2031 unprotected first-round pick and 2032 pick swap (more favorable pick goes to the Bucks).

The Cavs would need a little bit of help to make this trade work, as they would need to get out of the second apron first. They could do so by making a few minor salary moves and signing James Harden to a contract extension. If the Cavs are looking to make a big splash this offseason, then trading for Antetokounmpo would be the biggest one any team could make.

Cleveland operated at this year's trade deadline under the impression that it was on Donovan Mitchell's timeline when it decided to trade Darius Garland for Harden, only to get 10 years older at the starting point guard position.

A trade sending Mobley for Antetokounmpo would be the same thing, since Mobley will turn 25 this year and still has a few more seasons before his prime, while Antetokounmpo will turn 32 at the end of the year.

Antetokounmpo is already one of the top five players in the NBA and would be able to come in from Day 1 and help the Cavs compete for a title. Mobley could still have a great career ahead of him, but he still isn't ready to take over as a No. 1 option on a title-winning team, which could still be a few years away, and the Cavs don't have that long to wait.

Antetokounmpo does have one more year left on his contract before he has a player option for the 2027-28 season, so the Cavs would have to know that he would re-sign long-term before making any move for him.

Mitchell to the Spurs

Cavs receive: Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell

Spurs Receive: Mitchell

If the Cavs decide they don't want to move on from Mobley and want to rebuild the roster, moving on from Mitchell, who only has one year left on his contract before he can opt out, would make sense.

The Cavs should reach out to the Spurs, who are currently competing in the Western Conference finals. However, if the Spurs fail to reach the NBA Finals, they might consider making a move for a star player in the offseason.

Cleveland could trade Mitchell to San Antonio, receiving Harper, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with Vassell in return. Both players could help the Cavs start their rebuild and maybe come together for a title by the 2029 season.