With LeBron James heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cleveland Cavaliers now must step into action with one priority in mind.

Letting go of Dean Wade, a traditional power forward but someone who could space the floor and shoot the three as well as play rugged defense was necessary, given the Cavs’ need to reduce their salary, but it left them light on quality size and two-way depth on the wing.

But to be honest, this isn’t a new thing for Cleveland; this is a recurring annoyance that has plagued them for several seasons. Having a suitable small forward that nabbing James could have easily fixed is now never going to happen.

And now that LeBron has made his decision, is keeping trade target Max Strus now an option, as he enters the final year of his $62.3 million contract?

Time for the Cavs to swallow their pride?

Max Strus has been linked with trades away from Cleveland for almost the entirety of the offseason, and for good reason given his contract; he stands to earn around $15.5 million for the upcoming season, which is a chunk of the Cavs’ salary.

If LeBron did indeed come to Cleveland, then the job of letting Strus go would have been easier, but now that the goalposts have been moved, they have very little to choose from. So maybe keeping Strus as an undersized small forward would help the Cavs compete.

Since coming back from his long injury lay-off last season, Strus has understandably been rusty, but his work ethic at both ends is unmatched, combining hounding perimeter defense where he is always moving with a smooth three-point release that is cash when he’s getting the ball on the catch-and-shoot.

Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season, on 44% from the field and 40% from three-point land. Maybe keeping him is something that the Cavs need.

Yes, he’s undersized at 6’5”, but the Cavs have always been undersized, particularly at the one, two and three spots. But while Strus is helpless against more physical small forwards, he can compete with them using his high-motor and constant movement, that allows him to be open and gives Cleveland more space.

There is another option

One of the most intriguing free agents on the market is Jonathan Kuminga, with the Los Angeles Lakers as a team setting their sights in signing him. But there is noise swirling that the Cavaliers are also taking an interest in him.

Taking Kuminga could very well set Strus free, as well as guard Dennis Schroder, with the guard seemingly on borrowed time in Northeast Ohio. With James now off the market, Cleveland could shift their focus to Kuminga.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, there is mutual interest between Kuminga and the Cavaliers. Vardon also reported that Cleveland is in a stronger position than the Lakers to put together a sign-and-trade package for the Atlanta Hawks, giving the Cavs an advantage in a potential deal.

The Lakers are reportedly willing to include either forward Jarred Vanderbilt or wing Dalton Knecht in a deal for Kuminga.

Vanderbilt brings value as a defender and rebounder, but he has no real offensive game to speak of, having averaged just 5.6 points for his NBA career and 4.4 points with the Lakers last season. It’s his offensive limitations that have prevented him from becoming a solid two-way contributor.

Knecht, meanwhile, offers promise as a perimeter shooter, though he has yet to establish himself as a consistent NBA rotation player.

The Cavs, however, could present a more appealing package. Schroder remains a dependable backup point guard, providing steady ball-handling, playmaking and perimeter defense, along with Strus.

Kuminga has yet to fully unlock the potential that made him the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft back in 2021. Even so, the 6’7” forward possesses scary athleticism and has shown flashes of being an impact player on both ends of the floor, with the ability to score and defend multiple positions.