Max Strus Posts Goodbye Message to Cavaliers on Social Media After Trade

It is never easy to see the fan favorites go. The players that endear themselves to your favorite team and leave a lasting impact are the ones that you tend to root for the most. And the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they’ve tried to improve the roster, have moved quite a few.

It was three years ago that the Cavs had to move both Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens in a three-team deal in order to add a certain Max Strus. Both of those guys were hard-workers that the 216 faithful had endeared themselves to.

And now, the chain has continued moving forward. Strus had to be moved for the team to acquire Peyton Watson. About a week after the deal, the wing took to social media to express his gratitude to the city.

Max Strus Says Goodbye

One word to describe the Max Strus experience in Cleveland? Revitalizing. There was a certain skillset missing at the wing position that he instantly filled. Threes. Hustle. Big-time rebounds. And just having that championship-level demeanor that he brought from his years of experience with the Heat.

Strus hit the third-longest game-winner in NBA history against the Mavs a few seasons ago, a bucket that is still talked about by Cavs fans nonstop. It was his fifth triple in a row, by the way. He hit seven threes and posted a line of 27 points and 12 rebounds in his team debut, instantly setting the bar extremely high.

And now, after it all, the three-year Cleveland Cavalier will be joining former teammate Darius Garland in Los Angeles. He had nothing but good things to say in his farewell statement, which you can find below.

There is no ill will towards No. 2, as he gave his all to this team and city. If not for the Jones fracture that kept him out for 80% of this past regular season, a very different sound may be coming from the 8track tape. But alas.

Next Up for Both Parties

As he heads to Los Angeles, Max Strus will now be playing for former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. They got deeper at the wing position, also bringing in Brandon Ingram and Rui Hachimura this summer. It would appear he’s taking the place of Bennedict Mathurin, who the team allowed to join the Pelicans.

Strus will return to Cleveland as a visitor on December 31st along with Darius Garland. Peyton Watson meanwhile goes from playing on a playoff team in the West, to one in the East. He’ll be guaranteed a starting spot for the first time in his career.

Max Strus and Darius Garland together in LA with the Clippers 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kG1Vh6eOf8 — Jaylon Tyson Fan Club (@IsaacOkoroFan) August 20, 2026

The Cavs got taller by making the move, and the length is what has been missing. The defensive connector that they have long missed is finally here in the form of Watson.

So long, Max. Thank you for the memories in Cleveland, and the best of luck in Los Angeles. And hey, the door is always open for a return down the line.