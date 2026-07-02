Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Meleek Thomas And More Featured On Cavs' Summer League Roster

The NBA Draft flew by, and teams across the league welcomed new talent. Some players heard their names right away, while others had to wait until the second round. Regardless of where they landed, players are starting their NBA journeys, and it starts with Summer League.

The Cleveland Cavaliers participate in the Las Vegas Summer League, and this year's roster features their latest addition. They selected Meleek Thomas with the 34th pick, and they received that pick through a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Before the trade, Cleveland had the 29th pick. However, the deal with Sacramento changed things, and the Kings selected Alex Karaban in that spot. Now, both players are preparing for their next steps.

Thomas And More Headed To Sin City

When it comes to Thomas, he averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his time at Arkansas. He showcased his shooting abilities as he shot 41.6 percent from 3-point range. The sharpshooter recently signed a four-year contract with the Cavaliers, and the upcoming Summer League gives him a chance to shine.

On top of Thomas, the Cavs' roster will feature some more new faces. Ernest Udeh Jr., who recently signed a two-way deal with Cleveland, will be involved, and he will be joined by others such as Rashaun Agee and Xaivian Lee. These players and a few others went undrafted this year, and they are trying to prove that they belong on an NBA roster.

This year's Summer League team also has some familiar faces, as Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Tristan Enaruna and Riley Minix are involved. All of these players signed two-way deals with the Cavaliers, and in Tomlin's case, his was converted into a standard contract.

Initially, Tomlin turned heads at last year's Summer League, and that paved the way for his role with the Cavaliers during the season. He played 64 games during that time, and he averaged 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also had a career-high 26 points against the Washington Wizards. Tomlin's energy and effort not only led to him receiving minutes, but he also became a fan favorite in the process.

Cleveland has some talent on its Summer League roster, and most of those players will have a chance to show what they are made of. Whether it is Tomlin or the Cavs' draft pick, Cleveland's young talent will do its part to help the team win the upcoming games.