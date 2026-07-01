Report: The Cleveland Cavaliers Lose Dean Wade to the Philadelphia 76ers

Free Agency has begun in the NBA, and the Cavaliers have suffered their first big loss of the offseason. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Dean Wade is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wade reportedly agreed to a four-year $39 million deal with the 76ers, following Mike Gansey to Philadelphia bringing his AAV to $9.7 million.

While there are obviously some holes in Dean's game, this is a tough loss for the Cavs, given their lack of wings at the moment. Now, this simply could mean the Cavs have bigger plans for this offseason, given the AAV seems like something Cleveland could match, but they also knew Wade would draw a lot of interest on the market.

Wade signed with the Cavs in the summer of 2019 on a two-way contract, and developed into another success story of the Cavaliers making guys formidable NBA players. Known for his defense, the Cavaliers currently will be shopping for wings they can plug into the roster, and play immediately.

Wade's numbers with the Cavs:

In his seven seasons with the Cavs, Wade averaged 5.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 1.1 APG with a slash line of .430/.367/.684. Those numbers certainly don't jump off the screen, but Wade's defense will be difficult to replace. According to nba.com. Wade held players he was defending to 33% from the perimeter, and 35.7% from greater than 15 feet. Wade was also consistently a plus defender with an average Defensive Box Plus/Minus at 1.2

Now, on the defensive side of things, losing Wade, the Cavaliers do have a chance to get better. As the Cavs are shopping other players around the league, the goal is not only to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals, but to go even further.

Offensive limitations:

One issue with Wade that frustrated Cavs fans with Wade was his hesitancy to shoot. In the Eastern Conference Finals sweep vs the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, Wade took just ten total shots in the series, and five of those came in game one.

Now how the Cavaliers replace Wade is the big question. They simply need to be aggressive this off-season to improve their team. Two-way wings are ideal, but how likely it is needs to be seen. But Wade should be appreciated for his tenure in Cleveland, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him have great success in Philadelphia.