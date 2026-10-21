NBA Analyst Makes Absurd Cavaliers Playoff Prediction Ahead of Opening Night

The Cavs have high expectations for themselves internally. Those associated with the team have seen the vision for the 2026-27 squad. But it has been made abundantly clear that those on the outside do not have much belief in this team.

Whether it was Kevin O’Connor saying they could be a play-in squad, or various podcasts going out and saying this isn’t a postseason bunch, there has been plenty of noise. And while the NBA tipped off on Tuesday night with Cleveland not yet playing, they still got mentioned.

Unfortunately, it’s not a good thing. Another NBA pundit has said that the Cavs would not be a top-six team. Let’s talk about it.

NBC’s Brian Scalabrine Not Confident In Cavs

Brian Scalabrine has been around the NBA for a long time. He played with the Nets, Bulls, and Celtics, and has won a ring. He’s had some famous quotes, most notable about how he’s closer to LeBron James than anybody talking smack to him would be to his own game. He has worked with the Celtics as an analyst and commentator since retirement.

Scalabrine also joined Peacock for NBA coverage last season, and was featured on the broadcast as Boston battled Detroit. With the game winding down, the booth was discussing how deep the East is.

And then, in comes Scalabrine, mentioning that he “didn’t want to go out on a limb, but…” and after mentioning the Heat and Magic as upstart teams, said he did not have the Cavs as a top-six squad in the East.

Brian Scalabrine on Pistons-Celtics broadcast:



"I don't even even have Cleveland in my top six." pic.twitter.com/hCjZe83FsX — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 20, 2026

It certainly came as a surprise to hear from Scalabrine, considering the big names that reside on Cleveland’s roster. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are running the backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen upfront. Perhaps he’s not sold on the impact Peyton Watson is going to have during his first year in The Land?

Not everybody will have belief in all 30 teams, but it’s become clear that many do not have that confidence in the Cavs.

Cavs Feel Very Different

The Cavs themselves are very confident in what they’re building right now. Donovan Mitchell inked a long-term extension. James Harden not only waited to sign his three-year deal, but helped get Peyton Watson on the building. The other notable additions include former NBA player and recent EuroLeague MVP Mario Hezonja, and rookie Meleek Thomas.

Kenny Atkinson has been saying all of the right things. Cleveland players have continued to spend a ton of time off the floor together to build chemistry. The starpower is hard to deny with the squad, and they appear very ready for the next season.

Now, it’s very clear just how deep the East is. It’s going to be very hard to predict who is going to finish where. It’s not that crazy to say Cleveland is a top-three team in the conference. There could be a world where they wind up outside of home-court advantage in round one after getting it four consecutive seasons.

But to say this team won’t make the playoffs after an ECF berth is very interesting. Brian Scalabrine doesn’t believe in them. Kevin O’Connor doesn’t believe in them. But the Cavs have confidence in themselves. And that’s what matters most at the end of the day.