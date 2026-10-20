Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the Cleveland Cavaliers This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers season is finally here. It’s been a long five months since the New York Knicks demolished the team in the ECF and then went on to win the title. A new year has arrived, leaving that all in the rearview.

This upcoming campaign could be a great one in the 216. It could also go completely awry, with players being moved and Kenny Atkinson potentially being fired.

Let’s talk about a best-case, and a worst-case scenario for the 2026-27 campaign.

Worst-Case: Early Playoff Exit, Wholesale Changes Made

Coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs internal expectations are still rather high. The same confidence has not been exuded by others around the league. There was even a podcast discussion on a league-wide show stating this team would not even make it to the postseason in 2026-27.

tried watching non cavs fans talk about the cavs gimmick pic.twitter.com/I3S2uVXi8c — 🩷 (@aricolonthree) October 19, 2026

The worst-case scenario for the Cavs would be, regardless of where they seed, to be knocked out early. This would quantify the first-round, not the second, third, or NBA Finals. This happened to them in 2023 after earning home-court against the Knicks. They started making some changes after that, though the big ones did not come for another couple of campaigns.

Should that actually come to fruition, other moves will be made. Jarrett Allen would likely be dealt. James Harden, now under contract for three more years, could also be moved to a team believed to be more of a contender. It could also alter the contracts and opportunities of guys like Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja, due to be paid again at the end of the season.

In this scenario, Kenny Atkinson would certainly be fired. Three years without a finals berth despite a 64-win campaign and ECF berth during the first two. Not only that, but falling well-short of qualifying for it.

Best-Case Scenario: Eastern Conference Champions

The Cavs should be good enough to be a top-four team in the East in the regular season. They have had home-court in the postseason for the opening round in four consecutive campaigns, after all.

In the best-case scenario for 2026-27, they would actually win the East. Not the Celtics, Knicks, Raptors, or Sixers. The Cleveland Cavaliers, that’s right. What’s stopping them? Donovan Mitchell has continued to be exceptional. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have anchored the defense. James Harden has been around a long time and his experience proves to be invaluable.

There’s Peyton Watson, hoping to be wreaking defensive havoc during that first campaign in The Land. Not to mention Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson coming off the bench to deliver some key moments. They have a fantastic core seven players here that will win them oh-so-many games, and just enough help on the fringes to stay competitive.

This is not a pipe dream. Now, winning it all is another story, with how incredibly talented the Spurs and Thunder are at the top. And so, just getting there would certainly merit a massive celebration.