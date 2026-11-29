Sometimes it’s pretty simple. When the champ starts to talk, the players may want to step back and listen. Iman Shumpert played a key role in the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title as they rallied from 3-1 down against the Golden State Warriors.

The #Cavs’ first three pointer of Game 7 was Iman Shumpert’s 4-point play almost halfway through the 2Q.



Champ Shump🔥 @imanshumpert pic.twitter.com/MlCgbLBOkh — jack (@TheCavsJack) June 20, 2025

He offered a key suggestion to the Cavs in a recent slew of tweets.. The topic he’s referring to more specifically is that Donovan Mitchell should take more of a step back and let this be James Harden’s offense.

Iman Shumpert: “Let James Harden Be James Harden”

In the past month, there have been a few nights when James Harden has been able to turn back the clock. The first time was when he dropped 32 in a victory at MSG. He took his role as the top option seriously and just couldn’t be slowed. And then a week later, he poured in 51 against the Pacers, leading his coach, Kenny Atkinson, to refer to him as a top-10 player ever.

On those two nights, Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and 6 assists (8-for-15 FG, vs. NYK) and 20 points and three assists (8-for-17 FG, vs. IND). The team did win both of those battles.

Thinking about letting Harden be Harden, a direct tweet from Cavs 2016 champ Iman Shumpert, it’s worth mentioning that they were teammates in 2018-19. They went on a playoff run together. He’s been around the veteran before and seen him go to work. And though he might be 37 years of age, the former wing believes it should be his team.

“Tell @JHarden13 to be @JHarden13,” Shumpert wrote.

“He’s capable of the cape without any help. No excuses. If I’m the GM. I’m living with the decision. But I would tell him to score and let @spidadmitchell adapt.

“He can play the combo version you need as long as James carries the threat,” Shumpert added.

Tell @JHarden13 to be @JHarden13

He’s capable of the cape without any help. No excuses. If I’m the GM. I’m living with the decision. But I would tell him to score and let @spidadmitchell adapt. He can play the combo version u need long as James carries the threat. https://t.co/x7dAqUsHyg — Iman. (@imanshumpert) November 27, 2026

Even though he took a while to get going this season, there might be something to be said for allowing Harden to be the top option and have the ball more. It will certainly move around more, and this will have more players involved. A little less hero ball, too.

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly escape with a win after Donovan Mitchell missed two straight potential game-tying threes at the buzzer 🦅#NBAPhilippines #NBAHighlights pic.twitter.com/jgZ2Q9eoaY — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) October 30, 2026

Is This The Way?

It’s not definitively the correct decision (or not) to allow James Harden to be the top option. Donovan Mitchell has had immense success as the alpha in Cleveland during his run, putting up some historic stat lines. At the same time, it’s not been working of late, and by the end of most postseason runs, the Louisville product has run out of steam.

And this season has shown that Mitchell has not been at his best and he’s taken over a few additional possessions with some extra dribbles in late situations. The thing missing has been interior shots in clutch situations, but rather trying to get the points back on threes. With Harden running things, it could be a little smoother.

JAMES HARDEN. 51 POINTS.



IT'S HIS MOST POINTS AS A CAVALIER 🤯



CAVS MOVE TO 2-1 IN EMIRATES NBA CUP GROUP PLAY! pic.twitter.com/twWJ4G70Nk — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

Iman Shumpert reached the pinnacle. He went through a playoff run with Harden eight years ago. Is he on to something?

Only time will tell if the Cavs decide to turn Mitchell into more of a combo option and allow Harden to have the reins more.

With a three-game week ahead for the team, make sure to monitor if anything changes. Keep a close eye.