Analyst explains reason behind Cleveland Cavaliers' fall in NBA power rankings
The Cleveland Cavaliers are aching early in the season with a number of injuries plaguing the roster.
Those ailments have led the Cavs to a 4-3 start, which is slightly below the expectations they had of being the best team in the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the season. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted a recent power ranking where the Cavs came in at No. 8 on the list, three spots lower than the previous week.
"Before they could get Darius Garland or Max Strus back, the Cavs’ injury list got longer. Jarrett Allen (finger) and Sam Merrill (hip) both missed multiple games last week, and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sat out their loss to the Raptors on Friday," Schuhmann wrote.
Cavaliers' injuries hurting spot in NBA power rankings
The teams ahead of the Cavs are the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. They still have a high spot, but it's clear the team could do better after a slow start.
The Cavs dropped back-to-back games this week against the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, two teams they could have beaten if they were healthier. The injuries are beginning to take its toll early on the Cavs, and it isn't just affecting the players off the court, but on it as well.
"Injuries to the starters hurt the depth, and the Cavs’ bench ranks 25th (it ranked third last season). Larry Nance Jr. has shot just 12-for-39 (including 1-for-9 in a start on Sunday) and his minutes haven’t been good, especially for the Cleveland offense," Schuhmann wrote.
Luckily for the Cavs, they still have plenty of time to turn things around this season. They will have a lot of chances to get back towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings coming up in the near future.
"The Cavs are one of four teams with three stretches of five games in seven days. Their first begins with an NBA Emirates Cup game in Washington on Friday, with the Cavs having won 12 straight games against the Wizards," Schuhmann wrote.
Before the Cavs get a shot to extend their winning streak against the Wizards, they will have a matchup against Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio or stream it on NBA League Pass.