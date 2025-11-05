Cavaliers starter in danger of being out vs. 76ers after surprising injury update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a seesaw-type season so far, as the team currently sits at 4-3. However, a new injury could put them back at .500 on the year.
For their upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter may not be able to play. The latest injury update has Hunter listed as questionable for the Sixers game due to an illness.
Hunter already missed the first two games of the regular season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. He recently returned to the court and has started in all five games he has appeared in.
During those five games, Hunter is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and three assists per contest. The numbers indicate that all those stats would be a career high for Hunter.
The Cavaliers have gotten a lot of production out of Hunter on the court. While the shooting percentages may not be significant, he's been more aggressive in the paint and has been hitting over 85% of his free throws. His passing skills have really been on display this season as he has never averaged more than two assists in a single season.
Should Hunter not be able to go in the game, Cleveland will turn to 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson to replace him. He started the first two games of the season in his place. In five starts this year, Tyson has averaged 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
The problem with Tyson this year is that, as a second-year player, he will have to learn to avoid getting into foul trouble. He's averaging over four fouls a game, which is a significant problem, especially if depth becomes an issue for the Cavaliers.
Another issue is that the Cavaliers are already dealing with injuries to Darius Garland and Sam Merrill, who have been out. Jarrett Allen has been another player to monitor as he is considered day-to-day.
Cleveland could use a signature win in the regular season, and that would be exactly what they get out of Philadelphia, which only has two losses on the year. The Cavaliers would need to rely more on their guards to generate perimeter scoring and take the pressure off the forwards.
While guys like Tyson and, of course, star forward Evan Mobley have done well, it may be wise to have more put on Donovan Mitchell and Lonzo Ball to pick up the slack.