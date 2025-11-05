How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown
It is a big day for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, it was announced that All-Star point guard Darius Garland may be returning to the lineup for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. If this is the case, then this slump could be reaching its end.
To go with that news, it also the debut of the Cavaliers throwback jerseys and court for the night.
The 76ers (5-2) are playing their second game in a back to back against the Cavs. Rookie V.J. Edgecombe has come out swinging early as a heavy Rookie of the Year candidate. Along with him in the backcourt, Tyrese Maxey has been on fire, averaging 34.3 points per game.
With the backcourt seemingly carrying the team, Joel Embiid appears to be healthy and managing his play well. However, since Embiid is not playing in back-to-backs, Adem Bona will be back in the lineup at center.
The Cavaliers (4-3) have the opportunity to play their full lineup if Jarrett Allen and Garland are healthy enough. Without Embiid, Mobley and Allen should have good opportunities to fix their play after the first five games showed that there is doubt that they two can succeed together.
Without Embiid, the 76ers back court will be looking to carry them over the Cavs. De’Andre Hunter could be sacrificed off the wing and guard Maxey throughout the game to help with stopping him. Edgecombe and Oubre taking more of the shots bodes well for Cleveland.
Where to find the 76ers vs. Cavaliers game tonight?
Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Time: 7:00 p.m.
76ers vs. Cavs Injury Report
76ers: Dominick Barlow (elbow) is out. Paul George (knee) is out. Joel Embiid (game management) is out.
Cavaliers: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hip) is out. Darius Garland (toe) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (finger) is questionable.
Probable Starting Lineups
76ers
- Tyrese Maxey
- V.J. Edgecombe
- Jabari Walker
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Adem Bona
Cavaliers
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets
Odds: Cavaliers by 9.5
O/U: 234.5
Cavaliers 117, 76ers 108: A big win for the Cavaliers is needed to prove they are still one of the Eastern Conference’s best. This is Mobley's best opportunity to play more a the basket like he was last season. He can play outside the post, but if Garland is back that will not be needed from him.
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
- Friday, Nov. 7 @ Washington
- Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Chicago
- Monday, Nov. 10 @ Miami