De'Andre Hunter finally opens up about why Cavaliers were upset in NBA Playoffs
De'Andre Hunter and the Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting through early-season injuries to start the 2025-26 season.
Many of those injuries, including a foot injury to All-Star guard Darius Garland, have rolled over from the tail end of last campaign. A season that ended in heartbreak for the Cavaliers with a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs, 4-1.
The only game the Cavaliers won?
Game 3, with the final score reading 126-104.
However, the Cavaliers as a team struggled from the first game of the series until the end. Inconsistent shooting, lazy defense and lackluster confidence spotlighted the team's struggles.
And for many, including Hunter, that series against the Pacers continues to haunt them.
"It was more mental than anything," Hunter told ESPN. "Game 1, that's the game we're supposed to win. We win that game and the series is completely different. We just kind of were mentally weak, at times, and they were mentally stronger."
Hunter came off the bench in Game 1, providing Cleveland with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. He also shot 50% from the field and 50% from three-point range while going 100% from the free throw line.
But it was an early 11-point lead from the Pacers and 20-10 run in the fourth quarter that helped shift the momentum fast between the two sides.
Games 1 and 2 were the two closest battles on the court in the series, finishing with a nine-point and one-point deficit in both. The second game was spotlighted by a 48-point outing from superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, but it wasn't enough to propel the team to a win.
Hunter, who's one of the most physically built and aggressive players on both ends of the court for the Cavaliers, claims the team's mindset was what failed them.
"I don't think it was anything physical. I don't think it was any skill gap," Hunter said. "I literally just think it was all mental."
Fortunately, it looks like the Cavaliers may be shaking some of that mental wear off to start this season. While the team is starting with a 4-3 record, they are looking a lot more confident on the court, especially with role players stepping up big-time.
The Cavaliers added guard Lonzo Ball in a trade back over the summer, drafted guard Tyrese Proctor, signed forward Larry Nance Jr. and center Thomas Bryant. They also extended guard Sam Merrill, who, before injury, was hooping for the Cavaliers with a career start to the season.
But as history repeats itself, the Cavaliers lost him to injury and yet again had to dive deeper into the bench to find more productivity.
"Those small tests can help us for the playoffs," Hunter said. "We got a long season, and there's a lot of tests within that journey. We endure those tests, that'll get us ready. And, honestly, losing like that in the playoffs, whether it's a whole year later or not, it prepares you for that next time you face that adversity."
Hunter's had to take on a bigger role with the team early in this season, being thrust into the starting lineup where he's looked strong. He currently is posting averages of 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game along with 38.4% from the field and 27.9% from deep range.
His best night this season came back against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, where he posted 29 points, six rebounds and two assists. He also knocked down eight shots from the field and four from deep range, which were season-high marks as well.
Countless players are living up to the next man-up mentality to start the season, but the hope is that the Cavaliers can avoid injury down the back half of the season and be 100% for the playoffs this time around.
And most importantly, have the confidence out on the court.