Cleveland Cavaliers have golden opportunity to bounce back against Toronto Raptors

It's rare that a game being played in November has any stakes, but this game tonight against the Toronto Raptors will be one they think about for the rest of the season if they don't come up with a win.

The Raptors are set to face the Cavaliers for the final time this season tonight. The two have played twice this season and Cleveland was given homecourt priority. The Cavaliers suffered two losses at home to Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.

It's important to note that Darius Garland didn't play in both previous meetings against Toronto and Donovan Mitchell missed one of those games as well.

With the past likely already behind head coach Kenny Atkinson and the rets of this Cavaliers team, they prepare to face a 12-5 Raptors squad lead by Barnes and scoring forward Brandon Ingram.

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes against Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (4) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Two 12-win teams collide in Eastern conference showdown

The Detroit Pistons are slowly but surely starting to run away with the Eastern conference with 14 wins and two losses going into their game against the struggling Indiana Pacers Monday night. However, the Cavaliers and Raptors sit right behind them almost in the same position. The Cavaliers are half a game behind the Raptors due to Cleveland's extra loss.

Unlike in their previous two meetings, the Cavaliers' starting lineup will be well-equipped at the guard position. Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will both be active for tonight's game. In the only game against the Raptors he was active for, Mitchell led the game in scoring with 31 to go along with six assists.

Cleveland looks to end win streak

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković is currently leading a versatile Raptors team on a seven-game win streak. The Cavaliers not only have the opportunity to achieve redemption after losing twice in front of their home crowd for the only two times their team will play Toronto in Cleveland, but they can spoil the momentum of a hot Raptors team that started the season 1-4.

The Raptors have paired this current seven-game win streak with a previous four-game win streak. The Rajaković-led squad from Canada have won 11 of their last 12 games to catapult them out of the small hole they dug themselves into at the beginning of the season.

The Cavaliers have scattered their 12 wins across the regular season with their largest win streak sitting at four so far. They're coming off of a win against the Los Angeles Clippers at home. Rocket Arena was treated to a 37-point performance from Mitchell and an 18-point double-double from reigning defensive player of the year Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers look to continue a two-game win streak tonight against the Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Peacock and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. ESPN Analytics currently gives Cleveland a 52% chance to win the game.