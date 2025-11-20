Detroit Pistons labeled as the top future contender in the East

We may be three months away from the trade deadline, but we're also more than a month removed from the start of the NBA regular season.

We've learned enough about this Detroit Pistons team to be able to identify strengths and weaknesses. We're able to notice consistent and inconsistent trends on the court. Rising stars are starting to have their potential maximized, role players are falling into their lanes, and leaders are accepting their responsibilities.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks along with other NBA insiders analyzed each team before the trade deadline in February and raved about Detroit's future.

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) and guard Ausar Thompson (9) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What the Pistons should be looking for

The Pistons hold the second-best record in the NBA at 13-2. They're odds of winning the NBA Championship before the season started sat at +3500 (FanDuel). Pistons faithful haven't seen a hotter start to the season since 2005.

Still with as much success as the team has had early in the season, there are still tools notable weaknesses Detroit management can address at the trade deadline.

A team succeeding with a physical, throwback style, the Pistons are also taking an old-school approach to the 3-point line, ranking 27th in makes, 28th in attempts and 20th in percentage. Of the four Pistons who made more than 1.2 3-pointers per game last season, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. are no longer on the team. Zach Kram

Two-way contract player Daniss Jenkins has been a complete surprise to the rotation averaging 20.2 points, four rebounds, and 7.6 assists in the five games he's played more than five minutes. The guard is also averaging 34.4 minutes, 49.5% from the field, and 44.8% from three. Aside from Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson, the Pistons leave more volume and efficiency to be desired from three.

After key departures this past season, look for President of Basketball Operations Trajon Langdon to be be in the market for a shooter or two before the trade deadline. Langdon has lots of assets to work with if he wants to get it done.

Draft picks and expiring contracts

Winning cures all in the sports world. It's never a bad thing to always be prepared for the future either. The Pistons are experiencing both at the moment and fans are enjoying every second of it.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is leading a top-seeded team fifteen games into the season, but management can also deal a large package to a losing team with a talented star if they want too. Langdon and company have the opportunity to switch to win-now mode with a big move before the trade deadline.

No East playoff team is better positioned than the Pistons. For the first time since November 2020, the Pistons control their own first-round pick in each of the next seven years, are allowed to trade up to four of them and can swap in each year. Detroit also has 14 second-rounders to use in deals. Bobby Marks

The Pistons are positioned to expand upon their young core if they choose to wait after this season. The expiring contracts currently on the books for Detroit are significant and can open up cap space to sign a veteran next offseason. This would allow the team to maintain their young core and those productive players currently under a long-term deal.

Financially, the Pistons are $26.2 million below the salary cap's first apron and can be aggressive in taking back considerable salary and contracts. Detroit has the $26.3 million expiring contract of Tobias Harris and short-term salaries of Robinson ($16.8 million), Isaiah Stewart ($15 million) and Caris LeVert. Bobby Marks

Bickerstaff's formula has been what has worked for the Pistons so far, but the team is in prime position to make a few tweaks before a potential playoff push in April.