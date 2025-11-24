Cleveland Cavaliers have one thing holding them back in NBA power rankings

The Cleveland Cavaliers are clinging onto one of the top spots in the league despite having a number of injuries to work through.

All in all, the Cavs are doing well given their set of circumstances. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings, where the Cavs came in at No. 5.

"The Cavs are hanging around behind the surprising Pistons and Raptors, having gone 4-2 on their longest homestand of the season while still dealing with multiple absences in their rotation," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Cavs are 0-2 against the second-place Raptors, who they trail by half a game. Their third and final scheduled meeting is Monday in Cleveland, the first of three straight games against other East teams with winning records. The Cavs are 5-5 against that group overall."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavs still in top 5 for NBA power rankings

The teams that are higher than the Cavs are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 17-1 to start the season.

The Cavs can compete with those teams, but their star players simply haven't been healthy enough. That's fine for now in the regular season because the Cavs would rather they be healthy for the playoffs.

"Darius Garland returned from a five-game absence over the weekend, but Jarrett Allen missed both games with a finger injury. That means the Cavs’ four core players have still played just 37 total minutes over three games together. The Cavs have scored an amazing 133.9 points per 100 possessions in 78 total minutes with Garland and Donovan Mitchell both on the floor," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Cavs have needed more from Mitchell, and he’s delivered, averaging a career-high 32.4 points per 36 minutes on a career-high true shooting percentage of 65.6%, up from 27.4 per 36 on 57.5% last season. He’s shot 35-for-59 (59.3%) on pull-up 2-pointers, up from 43.3% last season and the second-best mark among 24 players who’ve attempted at least 50."

Once the Cavs are able to get healthy, they should have a chance to climb up the NBA power rankings.

In the meantime, the Cavs have three games this week, beginning tonight when they take on the Toronto Raptors north of the border for the second half of a back-to-back.

Then, the Cavs are off until Black Friday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup game. The week concludes with a home game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.