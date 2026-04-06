Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Memphis Grizzlies

From being at near full strength on their quest to seal a spot in the playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely to be shorthanded again for their trip to the Memphis Grizzlies tonight (Monday), as they look to lock in home court advantage with a win.

You would be forgiven if you believed there’s concern in the Cleveland Cavaliers camp. But it’s more than likely that injury management will be prioritized ahead of the finale of the regular season.

But what is a worry is the knocks suffered by Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus after the 117-108 win against the Indiana Pacers. However, both seemed to be okay, with the latter undergoing X-rays that revealed “nothing structural” to any long-term damage to his left hand.

Max Strus appears to be grabbing at his left hand/wrist after that possession defending Micah Potter. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) April 5, 2026

Injury report

Mitchell and Strus are not, as of writing, on the official Cavs injury report. However, you could understand if coach Kenny Atkinson decides to play it safe and imposes a minutes restriction on them tonight.

It’s been a long, arduous season for Mitchell, while Strus missed the first 67 games of the season and is a pivotal part of what Atkinson hopes will be a lengthy playoff run, as is Mitchell, who leads the team at 27.8 points per game.

Donovan Mitchell says that he’s OK after an ankle issue near the end of the game. Said it prior to the start of his postgame availability. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) April 6, 2026

It looks likely, though not confirmed, that Cleveland will be without Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Jaylon Tyson, all of whom are out with injuries.

Tyson has a left toe injury, and Wade has an ankle sprain. The other three: Allen, Merrill and Mobley are on injury management, which doesn’t indicate any real issues heading into the playoffs.

Allen, who has had injury concerns this season, will be absent with a right knee injury. Merrill will sit out the game against the Grizzlies due to a left hamstring issue, and Mobley is being monitored for a calf strain. They all missed the win over the Pacers.

Preview

The Cavaliers are on a strong run, winning eight of their last ten games. That surge has brought them within one game of the No. 3–seeded New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference, keeping them firmly in the hunt for a top-three spot.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been in a prolonged slump.

After dropping out of play-in contention weeks ago, they opted to shut down key rotation players for the remainder of the season, essentially conceding the year.

Since the All-Star break, they’ve gone just 5-20 and are now tied with the Dallas Mavericks for 12th place in the Western Conference at 25-53.

The teams last faced off on Nov. 15. The Cavs secured a 108-100 win, powered by a combined 52 points from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.