Cleveland Cavaliers latest loss to Oklahoma City Thunder was a massive failed test

When the Cleveland Cavaliers squared off against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, it was supposed to be a measuring stick to see how they could match up against the holders of the best record in the league.

Instead, it served as a reminder of how far they still have to go.

The opportunity to build the momentum that started during a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers was brutally crushed by an OKC side that exposed the Cavs’ flaws, clamping down defensively and pulling away for a decisive 136-104 loss that was ruthless and even showed a gulf in class.

The Cavs briefly led by two in the opening minute, but the advantage evaporated almost instantly. To Cleveland’s credit, they hung around early, staying within striking distance through much of the first half, yet even then, the gaps were evident.

A 16-4 Thunder run just before halftime handed them a 66-51 lead, one that reflected how thoroughly OKC controlled the flow of the game.

The Cavaliers showed a flicker of resistance in the third quarter, trimming a 20-point hole to eight thanks to Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s dunk with 3:42 remaining.

But any hopes of a statement comeback were quickly extinguished. The fourth quarter belonged entirely to the Thunder, who turned a 12-point lead into a blowout by raining three-pointers and punishing Cleveland’s mistakes, eventually outscoring Cleveland 45-25.

The numbers tell an even bigger story

The numbers told a sobering story. After dishing out 79 assists across two wins in Philadelphia, the Cavs managed just 20 against OKC’s suffocating defense. Cleveland won the rebounding battle, 54-38, but hampered that effort by committing 21 turnovers to the Thunder’s 11.

The Cavs shot just 37 percent from the floor and a miserable 8-of-35 from beyond the arc, never finding an offensive rhythm against a championship-caliber unit.

Donovan Mitchell led five Cavaliers in double figures with 19 points, but went just 1-for-9 from three-point land. Jaylon Tyson, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter each scored 16, though none could swing momentum.

Allen finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Mobley added seven boards and a team-high five assists.

The Thunder, meanwhile, looked every bit the standard Cleveland hopes to reach. They shot 56 percent from the field, and buried 23 threes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 30 points, while Chet Holmgren added 28 and eight rebounds.

For the Cavaliers, this wasn’t just a loss — it was a failed test against the league’s best.