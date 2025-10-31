Cleveland Cavaliers sign Ohio native to two-way contract
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a hometown signing.
Heading into his third season in the NBA, forward Chris Livingston has found himself in a new setting. After spending the last two years up north, Livingston will return to his home state to continue his professional basketball career.
The Cavaliers' deal with Livingston is a two-way contract, meaning he can play with both the Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge. For a team with a surplus of youth, this adds to the farm system of future NBA contributors they continue to lockdown.
In his high school days, Livingston played ball at both Akron Buchtel and Hudson Western Reserve Academy, standing out and turning heads. He ultimately would decide to go on to the next level and leave Ohio to attend the University of Kentucky.
His new start with Cleveland marks another local product the front office has brought in. Teammate Larry Nance Jr. grew up in the area playing high school basketball in the Akron area.
To end up in this position, Livingston was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks just ahead of opening night.
He was the No. 58 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, playing 42 games over his first two seasons for the Bucks. During that time, he averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists while shooting splits of 40.8% from the field and 7.7% from three-point range.
Those numbers don't stand out. Not at all.
However, he has the potential to become somewhat of an everyday contributor off the bench at the professional level.
In his college days, the 22-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists and splits of 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from deep range. The decision to bring in a player like Livingston is based on his physical attributes.
He's fast, lanky and athletic and can make plays on both ends of the court.
After being drafted, he obviously needed to showcase some improvements and played for the G-League Wisconsin Herd. While playing for the Herd, he played his best basketball across all levels.
Last season he averaged 18.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making leaps across all of his previous statistical categories. He was also taking roughly 14 shots a game, making just under seven for a 48% completion mark from the field.
The scouts have loved his game, earning him a fully guaranteed deal before he was waived by Milwaukee.
His role in Cleveland will allow him to be called up when needed for short spurts, which is especially good for this team that is so injury plagued.
The Cavaliers make this signing on the day they are set to play in the NBA Cup Group Stage against the Toronto Raptors. The two team's will clash from Rocket Arena with tip-off slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
It will be the first game for the two sides in the NBA Cup.
Livingston may not