Donovan Mitchell Has High Praise for Wizards Rookie

The 2025-26 NBA season hasn't been too kind to the Washington Wizards. The team holds a 1-14 record following a loss to the Toronto Raptors, and there hasn't been much for Wizards fans to smile about.

Even with a difficult start, there have been a few bright spots on the roster, including rookie guard Tre Johnson.

Johnson has given the Wizards a much-needed spark off the bench, showing his poise and the lethal scoring ability that made him a top draft pick. His early-season play has drawn praise from around the league, including from one current All-Star.

Donovan Mitchell Shows Love to Tre Johnson

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Guard Donovan Mitchell has given Johnson some much-needed guard credit.

"He's good, he's talented, he can shoot it...didn't really feel like he was a rookie out there. Just kinda felt like someone who could get to his spots," Mitchell told Monument Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

Donovan Mitchell on Tre Johnson:



When asked if he had any advice for the rookie guard, Mitchell added:

"Yeah, I mean it's a process," Mitchell said. "For him he has had some really good games early. If it dips, don't change what you been doing.

"Continue to stay through and vice versa. If you keep going and keep going this way, it's a process."

The Wizards selected Johnson with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. So far, he is averaging 11.4 points per game on 43.5% shooting from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

The Wizards couldn't pick up a win over Mitchell's Cavs in their matchup on Nov. 7, falling 148-114. In that game, Mitchell proved why he's one of the best shooting guards in the league with 23 points.

Washington faces the Cavs two more times this season on Feb. 11 and Apr. 12.

The Cavaliers and the Wizards are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference pecking order. While the Cavs hope to compete for a championship come June, the Wizards hope to continue their rebuild, which would likely end with another high draft pick for the franchise.

The Cavaliers have built a top contender in the Eastern Conference through clever drafting and team building, which is a model that the Wizards are hoping to replicate with their young core.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Like most players in their rookie season, Johnson has experienced ups and downs so far. He scored 10 points in the Wizards' matchup against the Timberwolves and six against the Nets before posting 14 vs. the Raptors.

Despite those inconsistencies, he remains a key part of the Wizards' future.

