Donovan Mitchell Suggests This Could Be Last Chance at Championship with Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be back in action on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets after enjoying an eight-day break for the All-Star festivities.

Donovan Mitchell might be running out of time to win in Cleveland

The moment has arrived for the Cavs as they strive for a championship title, and star guard Donovan Mitchell believes this could be one of his last chances to secure a ring.

“This may be one of my last opportunities, maybe James [Harden’s] last opportunity… We understand what’s ahead of us, we understand what’s in front of us," Mitchell told NBA's Sirius XM Radio over All-Star weekend.

Mitchell has been with the Cavaliers for the past four seasons, and he has made the playoffs in each of the last three years. However, Cleveland has struggled to advance past the second round with Mitchell, and he has yet to get beyond the second round in his career, dating back to his five seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Cleveland's opportunity to win the title with Mitchell may be drawing to a close, which is one of the main reasons it traded for Harden at the trade deadline.

How Mitchell can stay with the Cavs

Mitchell still has two more seasons left on his contract after this one, but he does have a player option for the 2027-28 campaign. If Mitchell chooses not to agree to a contract extension with the Cavs this offseason, it could prompt Cleveland to consider trading him this summer.

The Cavs cannot afford to let Mitchell leave without compensation, as they did with LeBron James on two separate occasions. Doing so could set Cleveland back significantly.

Cleveland could embark on an exhilarating playoff run this season and make it to the NBA Finals. To convince Donovan Mitchell that it's a genuine title contender, the Cavs need to demonstrate their potential. Making it far this season could pave the way for him to extend his contract with Cleveland this summer.

Another way to keep Mitchell with the Cavs could be if LeBron decides to return to Cleveland this offseason. LeBron has a player option this summer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he might consider opting out to become a free agent.

As LeBron approaches his 42nd birthday at the end of the year and looks toward the conclusion of his career, he might consider returning to his roots by signing with the Cavs again. Even though he’s in the twilight of his career, LeBron could still play a pivotal role in leading Cleveland to a championship, which might convince Mitchell to stick around.