Cavaliers Return From All-Star Break Marked With Winnable Game Against Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 34-21 coming out of the NBA All-Star break, and currently sit seven games behind the Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are currently on a five-game win streak that dates back to February 1st. The Cavs made some big moves before the trade deadline, picking up James Harden, who has been instrumental in the last few Cavalier wins. The Cavs start the back stretch of their schedule at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cavs last saw the Nets on October 24th, earning a 131-124 victory. Both teams have made moves since then and we will see slightly different rosters for both sides. The Nets are currently 15-38, and in sole possession of 13th place in the Eastern Conference, making the first game back from the All-Star break a must-win game for Cleveland.

Cleveland key to Victory is Containing Michael Porter Jr.

The Nets are currently averaging 107.7 points per game, but have just two players averaging more than 15 points per game with Michael Porter Jr averaging 25 while Cam Thomas averages 15.

Nic Claxton, who averages 12 PPG and seven rebounds per game will not play in Thursdays matchup as he rehabs from an ankle injury suffered in practice.

James Harden Finding his Rhythm in Cavaliers Offense

The Cavaliers biggest task going into the back stretch of their schedule will be finding out a way to fit James Harden in the offense, which they've done a great job of doing thus far.

Harden logged 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Cavaliers last game before the All-Star break. Harden and the Cavs will have favorable matchups down the back stretch of their schedule, starting with the underachieving Nets.

Cavaliers Matchup With Nets one They Should win Comfortably

The Cavaliers have to make sure they stay the course on winning games they “should” win, with Thursday’s matchup against the Nets being a prime example of a game they should win.

While the No. 1 seed in the East would be difficult to obtain, it’s not unreasonable to believe the Cavs can get the No. 3 or No. 2 seed by the time the regular season is over.

The Cavs take on the Nets at 7:00 p.m. in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The game can be watched on the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio or heard at Newsradio WTAM 1100. The Cavaliers will go on the road to Charlotte and Oklahoma City after their game against the Nets.