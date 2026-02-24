Former Cavaliers Point Guard Is Making Waves as a Flag Football Quarterback

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo hasn’t played professional basketball since 2022, but now he’s been making waves in a whole different sport.

As a quarterback, nonetheless.

Rajon Rondo is officially the top ranked flag football QB in the United States.



Yes, you read that right.



A viral video has been making the rounds on social media, depicting Rondo playing flag football, and stating that he’s “officially the top ranked flag football QB in the United States.”

While there's no evidence that Rondo is in fact the No. 1 ranked flag football quarterback in the country, as the post states, Rondo himself said during an interview with Matt Barnes on the "All the Smoke" podcast that USA Football had in fact extended him an invitation to try out for the National Team.



Also, the International Flag League had posted earlier this month that Rondo would be playing flag football in a professional league, a post that was commented on by Rondo’s ex teammate with the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce.





Currently, USA Football lists Darrell “Housh” Doucette III and Nico Casares as quarterbacks for the Men’s National team. Doucette has been the team’s starter since 2020, leading them to two IFAF Men's Flag Football World Championships, and a World Games gold medal in 2022.

Flag Football will become an Olympic sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and many NFL players have expressed interest in playing the game at the Olympic level, including Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Kyle Hamilton, Mike Evans, Aaron Jones and Chuba Hubbard.

Could Rajon Rondo make the Olympic flag football team?

Highly unlikely. First of all, he'd be 42 years old by the time the L.A. Games come around. Then, he'd have to ward off some stiff competition by Doucette and his teammates, in addition to the NFL quarterbacks that could be interested in joining the team.

In May of last year, the NFL approved participation of NFL players in flag football at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However,

However, don’t expect a warm welcome from Doucette and other regulars from Team USA for their NFL counterparts. The quarterback has stated that are being "kicked to the side" by NFL, after clubs granting them permission to try out for the Olympic Games. In the end, competition could be tough, even for the top NFL players, against guys who've been playing this particular brand of football for so long.

Of course, this would also guarantee a hard time for Rondo making the team, as he'd have to compete directly with flag football players more experienced than him, and elite level NFL players like Mahomes and Burrow. And, don't forget this is the same guy who, at the peak of his NBA career, expressed disinterest in playing basketball for Team USA at the Olympic level, back in 2012.