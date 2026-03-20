How Cavaliers Escaped Late Comeback Attempt by Bulls To Win Second in a Row

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls 115-110 and put together back to back wins for the first time since defeating the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons back on March 1 and March 3. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 43-27 overall, and currently sit two games behind the third-place New York Knicks, and 3.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics. The Cavs improved to 21-14 on the road with the win.

The Cavaliers put together a strong first quarter, leading 32-22 before outscoring Chicago 29-23 in the second quarter to take a 61-45 lead into the halftime break.

The Cavaliers won without the presence of Donovan Mitchell, who missed the game due to a bruised left eye that he suffered in practice a few days ago.

Cleveland Fends off Late Bulls Comeback Attempt

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bulls came back and almost caught the Cavaliers snoozing, as they put together a 37 point fourth quarter in which they outscored the Cavaliers 37-22, cutting the lead to 103-102 with under four minutes remaining in regulation.

James Harden Shoots Lights-Out From Beyond the Arc

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) makes a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In Mitchell’s absence, James Harden stepped up in a big way. Harden was lights-out from beyond the arc, shooting 7-13 from range and going 10-23 from the floor to log 36 points. Evan Mobley was able to dominate the glass throughout all four quarters as he led both teams in rebounds with 14. Mobley helped on the offensive side of things in Mitchell’s absence as he logged 26 points.

Cavaliers Forced Josh Giddey in to bad Shots

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Maybe even more impressive than the Cavaliers offensive performance was their ability to take Josh Giddey out of the game. Giddey was forced into bad looks, and finished 4-11 from the floor and 1-5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Max Strus, who is getting back into the swing of things after suffering a foot injury that sidelined him for most of the year, was unable to be productive, as he recorded 0 points on 0-5 shooting in 24 minutes on the floor.

The Cavaliers will have just one day off before they visit New Orleans to play the Pelicans on Saturday. The game can be watched on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. The trip to New Orleans represents the final game of the Cavaliers three-game road trip, and they will return to Cleveland for a three-game home stand starting march 24 against the Orlando Magic.