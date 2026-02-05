How Cavaliers’ Lonzo Ball Trade Paves the Way for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Lonzo Ball was recently traded along with two second-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Jock Landale.

After the Dennis Schroder acquisition on Saturday night, it became apparent that Ball’s time in Cleveland was finished. The only thing that remained was finding a trade partner willing to take on Ball’s $10 million cap number.

Between the money saved in the Hunter and Ball trades, as well as James Harden waiving his 15% trade kicker, the Cavaliers have managed to get within striking distance of the second apron. These salary dumps allow the Cavaliers to unfreeze their 2032 first round pick, should they get under the apron as a result of the following transaction.

Here's how the Cavs can get Giannis Antetokounmpo

The hottest item this trade deadline, without a doubt, is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo who has spearheaded trade rumors for months.

While quite intricate, the Cavaliers had a multiphase path to acquiring Giannis, and they have now fulfilled all of the requirements needed to make an offer for Antetokounmpo.

The Lonzo Ball contract was the final one clogging up the Cavaliers from getting near the second apron, and with his departure fans should now have their Giannis-meters turned up to red alert.

What would a trade look like?

With so many suitors league-wide, one must ask how illustrious of an offer could the Cavs make for Giannis?

The answer is, quite a competitive offer. The Cavaliers would first have to part ways with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, as well as the still injured Max Strus.

The rest of the haul would likely be draft picks. The Cavs could offer swaps in 2029 and 2030, as well as the thawed unprotected first round pick in 2032.

If they are still outbid, the Cavs could potentially throw in young standout guard Tyrese Proctor as well, but the Cavs likely want to hang onto Proctor.

Should the Cavaliers do this?

While the deal would be a massive gamble for the Cavaliers, they would have effectively acquired two former MVPs in a short period of time. If the name of the game is maximizing this current championship window, then this is the move for Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell can finally play that second in command role he has coveted, while allowing Giannis to take the keys to the car and drive this team to a championship.

A starting lineup that contains Mitchell, Harden, Antetokounmpo, and Allen would certainly be the best this team has seen since the days of LeBron James.