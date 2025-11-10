How Darius Garland's return has simplified everything for Cleveland Cavaliers
The importance of Darius Garland has been on full display as his return to the lineup has put everything back in place for the Cavaliers, who have been undefeated since Garland’s return.
The opening of the season, and the month of October overall for the Cavaliers, wasn’t exactly the start to the year that fans had envisioned. Some early added injuries to the Cavs’ already existing problems, along with some disappointing losses to the Celtics and Raptors, had fans a little annoyed with the Cavs’ 3-3 start.
All that talk is gone for the foreseeable future after Darius Garland made his season debut. Everything has completely turned around for the team. They are currently riding a four-game win streak, where the Cavaliers have been averaging 136 PPG over their last three matchups, showing they can still fill it up after what was a bit of a slow offensive October by Cavs standards.
Garland's first two games back also resulted in the team’s two highest assist totals of the year, with a team total of 33 assists against the 76ers and 34 against the Wizards.
Garland's effect on the team has been clear in the play of Jarrett Allen, who posted a season high in Darius's first game back, and Evan Mobley, who’s also often the beneficiary of his playmaking and ability to create easy looks for teammates.
The return of Garland with a fully healthy Cavs lineup allows Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson to move to the bench to bolster that unit, with both of them playing great to start the year.
Merrill, who has been averaging 15 points on 54.9% from three, will be the needed knockdown shooter off the bench for Lonzo Ball to create looks for. Tyson, who has been everything and more so far this season, can continue to be the do-it-all Swiss Army knife in that bench unit, getting more opportunities to have the ball in his hands and make plays with that group.
Fans can finally relax and enjoy the ride for the rest of the season, barring any injuries or big trades, knowing the Cavs are still one of the best teams in the NBA. Now, only time will tell if they can exercise their demons and make that next step to becoming title contenders come playoff time. The talent, depth, and continuity are all there — now it’s about showing it when it matters most.
The Cavaliers travel to Miami on Monday night to take on the Heat in the first of two matchups in South Beach this week, looking to keep the momentum rolling and continue proving that this group is locked in and ready to compete at the highest level this season.