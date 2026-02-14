How Jaylon Tyson Participating in the NBA Rising Stars Games Will Benefit Him

It’s time for the NBA’s All-Star break, and while Cleveland’s attention will primarily be on Donovan Mitchell, he won’t be the only Cavalier performing.

Cavaliers second year player Jaylon Tyson will be taking part in the Rising Stars event, where he will be playing on Tracy McGrady’s team.

It’s a big opportunity for Tyson to help build his personal brand, while picking up some tools to help develop in the future.

Personal Brand

Anytime a player gets to compete in the All-Star activities, it’s a chance to get some recognition from the national media, as opposed to being limited to the local media for each team.

For Tyson, the fans of Cleveland are well aware of the breakout he’s been having this season. He should realistically be a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate after going from a two-way player averaging three points per game to a starter averaging 13.9.

Now is the chance to put the rest of the NBA on notice, and give some attention to his game for the back half of the season. Just being in the competition should hopefully help fans remember Tyson as one of the brightest young players in the league, but if can dominate or even win the event's MVP, the future will look a whole lot brighter for Tyson.

Development

On a much more fun note, the Rising Star event is a chance for players to just learn and try things, because the stakes really aren’t that high. If Tyson has a couple of things he wants to try to add to his bag, but he hasn’t found the opportunity in an actual game, here’s his chance.

It’s also a chance to connect with some of the brightest young players in the league, pick their brains, and learn a little something for yourself. Tyson will be playing with stars like Zacchaire Risacher, Kon Knueppel, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson and Kel’el Ware on his team.

Take the opportunity to learn what they’ve been doing that’s working so far. Whether that’s something they have found success with on the court, or a piece of training advice off the court. It’s a chance to learn.

Heck, your coach is Tracy McGrady. When he talks, Tyson better be willing to listen and learn.

It’s also a time to make some connections. It’s never a bad idea to link up with some other players in the offseason and help grow each other’s games. This is the chance to reach out to some new guys and keep expanding Tyson’s game.

It’s a great opportunity for Tyson, and a chance to really put the NBA on notice. Hopefully, Tyson is able to fully take advantage of this kind of opportunity.