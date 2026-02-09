How Donovan Mitchell Stacks Up Against the Field in the 2026 Three-Point Contest

The NBA's leader in total three pointers made in the 2025-26 campaign sits with 180.

And his name is Donovan Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, statistically, have one of the best deep-range shooters in the entire NBA this season, with Mitchell leading the likes of Stephen Curry and Kon Knueppel in three pointers made this season. Due to that, Mitchell was selected to compete in the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend's Three-Point Contest.

He'll take on a field of seven other shooters, which includes two former champions of the contest, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard. Lillard, who hasn't played a second of NBA action this year while recovering from injury, will look to snag his third championship.

The rest of the field is represented by Knueppel, Philadelphia 76er Tyrese Maxey, Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Miami Heat's Norman Powell.

The total group sees eight sharpshooters competing for the honor of being deemed the league's top three-point shooter.

With so many great players, Mitchell will have a difficult time trying to squeak away with his first win in the competition.

Here are this year’s participants for the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend: pic.twitter.com/PYX70cSewr — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 8, 2026

The Rest of the Competition

Of the group, Lillard and Booker stand out as the clear favorites. Both have a history of dominance in the competition, with Lillard winning titles in 2023 and 2024, while Booker’s lone victory came in 2018.

In each of Lillard’s wins, he finished with a final score of 26, while Booker posted a 28 in his championship performance. The Suns guard also owns one of the best shooting percentages in contest history, connecting at an 82.4% clip. That mark trails only Jason Kapono’s record-setting performance with the Toronto Raptors in 2008 by 0.9%.

While Lillard hasn't shot in an NBA game this season, he'll still likely perform well.

Among the group, Mitchell leads in 3-pointers made with 180, followed by Knueppel with 174 and Maxey with 169. Murray ranks fourth with 156, Powell is fifth with 130, Portis sits sixth with 92 and Booker trails the field with 71.

The efficiency numbers, however, tell a different story. In 3-point percentage, Portis tops the group at 45.1%, with Murray close behind at 43.2%. Knueppel ranks third at 42.8%, followed by Powell at 39.6% and Maxey at 38.2%. Mitchell checks in sixth at 37.9%, while Booker again ranks seventh at 30.7%.

Mitchell's going to have a tough road ahead of himself in the contest, but with Booker struggling this season, Lillard battling injuries and the rest of the bunch being somewhat inexperienced, he may actually be able to sneak out a win.

The only Cavaliers who have won the contest while sporting the Wine and Gold are guards Kyrie Irving and Mark Price, who did so three times. Back in 2013, Irving finished with a final score of 23%, hitting 76.7% of his shots, while Price, who won back-to-back contests in 1993 and 1994, put up final scores of 18 and 24, respectively. His victory in 1993 had one of the lowest shooting percentages at just 60%.

If Mitchell is to come out and follow suit, taking home his first contest win, he would push the Cavaliers into second place as the franchise with the most three-point contest champions. The Miami Heat currently leads the race with five wins.

The three-point contest will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 5:00 p.m. EST from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Cali.