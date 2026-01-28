How the Cavaliers Will Honor LeBron James Before Matchup Against Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night with LeBron James making his annual visit to his former club and hometown.

James spent 11 seasons across two stints with the Cavs, guiding them to five NBA Finals appearances and delivering their only championship in 2016 in a memorable series against the Golden State Warriors — the city’s only major professional sports title since 1964.

Now 41, James remains the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in nearly every major statistical category, with the exceptions of blocked shots and offensive rebounds. His career scoring average of 27.2 points per game narrowly tops Donovan Mitchell’s 26.8.

So, to honor the moment, the Cavaliers will wear their wine, gold and blue throwback uniforms from James’ first Cleveland tenure, which ended in 2010.

"It's crazy that they're called classics (jerseys) -- and he's still playing," Mitchell joked. "You know it's going to be a spectacle and we're going to enjoy it."

Donovan Mitchell wants to copy his hero

In a fitting twist of fate, Mitchell grew up idolizing James and dreaming of one day playing in Cleveland. A widely shared childhood photo shows Mitchell wearing a Cavaliers jersey bearing James’ name, a moment he referenced again Monday again after the Cavs’ 114-98 win over the Orlando Magic.

"We're trying to replicate what he did here and bring a championship to Cleveland," Mitchell said. "To be who I am here is always a blessing. You've all seen the picture, so you know what it means to me."

In his landmark 23rd season in the NBA, James is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists, but each appearance in Cleveland carries the possibility of being his last.

Despite the growing anticipation ahead of James’ return, Mitchell is focused on the task at hand as the Cavaliers look to continue the good form that has seen them rise from eighth to fifth in the East.

Mitchell poured in 26 of his 45 points in the first half against Orlando, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight success. The Cavs have gone 11-4 since December 29, with Mitchell aiming to replicate the feat James achieved in 2016.

Los Angeles enters the matchup riding a two-game winning streak and holding down fifth spot in the Western Conference, fueled largely by a strong 16-9 road record.

That includes Monday’s 129-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls, when James scored 20 of his 24 points before halftime.

The Lakers are 3-1 on an eight-game road trip as their home arena hosts the Grammy Awards.

Los Angeles also got a dazzling performance from Luka Doncic, who erupted for 46 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds while knocking down eight 3-pointers. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week continues to lead the league in scoring at 33.8 points per game and ranks third in assists at 8.8.

Mitchell, meanwhile, ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring at a career-best 29.5 points per game, setting the stage for a star-powered showdown in Cleveland.