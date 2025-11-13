How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

No Donovan MItchell, no Evan Mobley, no Darius Garland. It was not a problem for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they were able to dominate the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter to win their game 130-116.

Now the Cavs are heading back to play a few games at home, starting with a second game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors (6-5) are on a bit of a hot streak right now. They've won five of the last six games since their win against the Cavs two weeks ago in an NBA Cup matchup. Brandon Ingram is the guy leading them on this run. He is averaging 21 points per game this season and has had 20 or more in all 11 games for the Raptors this season.

Ingram and the Raptors did lose their last game to the Philadelphia 76ers 130-120, and Ingram was fined for throwing a water bottle that struck a game attendant. They are going to come back swinging in this game tonight to avoid losing form.

Heading back home, the Cavaliers (8-4) really showed out last night. Kenny Atkinson showed his coach of the year form by winning the game without his All-Stars. Jarrett Allen proved he can still be a driving force of offense in games with his 30 point performance.

Along with Allen, point guard Craig Porter Jr. really stepped up to help as well. He dropped 19 points and padded the stat sheet with nine assists, three steals, and four blocks.

In their last game against Toronto, the Cavs did not have Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, or Darius Garland there to help them out. Garland's return is not confirmed to be tonight, but Mobley and Mitchell are sure to be back in the lineup for tonight's game.

Where to find the Raptors vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Raptors vs. Cavs Injury Report

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles (back) is questionable. Ochai Agbaji (back) is questionable. Sandro Mamukelashvili (neck) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

De'Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 7.5

O/U: 238.5

Cavaliers 126, Raptors 111: The win Wednesday night really helps in overall team confidence. Knowing that the entire team can go out and win a game brings a whole new level of energy to the team.

The Raptors are likely going to have the perimeter shooting they had in the last matchup against the Cavs. That was still early into the season, the Cavs now seem to have a handle on things on defense and on offense.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Memphis

Monday, Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee