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How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Just two games remain in the Cleveland Cavaliers regular season schedule. Tonight, it is a rematch with the Atlanta Hawks.
Chase Brownawell|
Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles beside Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles beside Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

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Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to be heading towards a fourth place finish in the Eastern Conference. They did beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-116 behind a spectacular performance from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Mitchell would finish the game with 31 points and a new career milestone while Mobley ended the night at 22 points and 19 rebounds.

With the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, it moved the Hawks down to sixth in the East. Things are a little confusing right now with who the Cavs could face in the NBA Playoffs. Tonight, it looks like the Cavaliers are leaning towards a matchup with the Hawks or Raptors.

Toronto is fourth now after Atlanta's loss, but they face the Knicks tonight. That's where things get a little tough for the Cavs. If the Knicks win tonight, then they grab third and it's over. However if Toronto pulls out a win, then the Cavs will once again have the chance to pass New York for third.

Tonight, the Cavs are resting multiple stars with Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen not playing. The plans could change with head coach Kenny Atkinson actively looking at all his options for the Cavs finish to the season.

James Harden could pull out some OG tricks from his career and get it done like he used to. He is still a top tier player in the NBA who has been amongst the top scorers in the NBA in the last decade.

Where to watch the Cavs at Hawks game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Hawks: Jock Landale (ankle) is out.

Cavs: Thomas Bryant (calf) is out. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hamstring) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

  • James Harden
  • Keon Ellis
  • Max Strus
  • Dean Wade
  • Evan Mobley

Hawks

  • CJ McCollum
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • Dyson Daniels
  • Jalen Johnson
  • Onyeka Okongwu

Cavaliers at Hawks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Hawks -7.5

O/U: 234.5

Best Bet: James Harden over 30 PTS. +350.

Cavaliers 122, Hawks 119: It seems as if the Cavaliers are not prioritizing a win tonight in Atlanta. With that, they could still easily get a win tonight if the Hawks struggled to score or James Harden has a sliver of a 2018 MVP kind of game.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Apr. 12 vs. Washington

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Chase Brownawell
CHASE BROWNAWELL

Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.

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